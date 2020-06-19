Coronavirus outbreaks in Florida prompt Phillies, Blue Jays, and Lightning to shut down facilities

None of the infected individuals have been identified. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the eight positive tests don’t include family members and children, many of whom also tested positive.

The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Friday that five players and three staff members working at their spring training complex in Clearwater, have tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the team to shut down camp while medical authorities assess the situation.

As positive coronavirus tests rise in Florida, the sports teams that have gathered in the state in preparation to resume play are facing the reality that their players will be affected, too.

In a statement, managing partner John Middleton said, “The Phillies are committed to the health and welfare of our players, coaches and staff as our highest priority.”

“As a result of these confirmed tests, all facilities in Clearwater have been closed indefinitely to all players, coaches and staff and will remain closed until medical authorities are confident that the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected.”

The Phillies said the first confirmed case occurred Tuesday. The club said eight staff members have tested negative for the virus, while 12 staff members and 20 players — both major leaguers and minor leaguers — living in the Clearwater area are being tested.

“In terms of the implications of this outbreak on the Phillies’ 2020 season, the club declines comment, believing that it is too early to know,” the team said.

Hours after the news of the positive tests emerged, ESPN reported that the Blue Jays are shutting down their facility in Dunedin, Florida – just five miles away from the Phillies’ complex – after a player was presenting COVID-19 symptoms.

According to ESPN, the player with symptoms is a pitcher on the 40-man roster. He had spent time with players in the Phillies’ system. His test hasn’t been returned.

MLB facilities aren’t officially open while team owners and the players work toward a plan to return to play, but players have been allowed to train.

Concurrently, in Tampa, the Lightning shut down its facility after “several” players and staffers tested positive for the virus, according to ESPN.

Right now, the NHL is allowing small groups of players – no more than six – to practice together on the ice at team facilities in advance of a July 10 training camp start.

Florida announced the state had 3,822 new infections on Friday – a new high that brings the overall state total to 87,548 cases. Since June 11, a quarter of the state’s cases have been recorded. Nearly 3,200 people have died from the virus in Florida.

Comparatively, Massachusetts has seen 106,422 cases as of Thursday. In addition, 7,770 people have died.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.