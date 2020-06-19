fb-pixel

Instant replay: The best sports on TV Saturday

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated June 19, 2020, 46 minutes ago
Brad Marchand (right) celebrates with teammate Nick Holden after scoring the winning goal in overtime in the Bruins' 2-1 victory over the Canadiens on March 3, 2018.
Brad Marchand (right) celebrates with teammate Nick Holden after scoring the winning goal in overtime in the Bruins' 2-1 victory over the Canadiens on March 3, 2018.Michael Dwyer


Some channel-flipping may be required


Colts-Patriots, 2006 AFC Championship (NFL Network, 1 p.m.)

Jabar Gaffney’s 6-yard touchdown reception late in the third quarter gives the Patriots a 28-21 lead. This is as good a place as any to flip on that episode of North Woods Law you’ve been meaning to watch.


Yankees-Red Sox, August 2, 2018 (NESN, 6 p.m.)

Four Red Sox players have had a three-home run games against the Yankees at Fenway: Mo Vaughn, Kevin Millar, Mookie Betts … and Steve Pearce in this one.


Canadiens-Bruins, March 3, 2018 (NESN, 8 p.m.)

Just one of the Bruins’ first 49 shots gets past Canadiens goalie Antti Niemi. Brad Marchand makes it two for 50.

Advertisement


Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.