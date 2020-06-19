Instant replay: The best sports on TV Saturday

Some channel-flipping may be required
Colts-Patriots, 2006 AFC Championship (NFL Network, 1 p.m.)
Jabar Gaffney’s 6-yard touchdown reception late in the third quarter gives the Patriots a 28-21 lead. This is as good a place as any to flip on that episode of North Woods Law you’ve been meaning to watch.
Yankees-Red Sox, August 2, 2018 (NESN, 6 p.m.)
Four Red Sox players have had a three-home run games against the Yankees at Fenway: Mo Vaughn, Kevin Millar, Mookie Betts … and Steve Pearce in this one.
Canadiens-Bruins, March 3, 2018 (NESN, 8 p.m.)
Just one of the Bruins’ first 49 shots gets past Canadiens goalie Antti Niemi. Brad Marchand makes it two for 50.
