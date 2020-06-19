Patriots season ticket holders still need to pay deposits by end of month

“We remain optimistic for the return of football and we are preparing to play each home game as scheduled in front of our Season Ticket Members this fall,” the Patriots wrote in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by the Globe.

The Patriots and the 31 other NFL teams are still preparing for a full season in front of fans, even though the league has not yet set protocols for COVID-19 testing or guidelines for how training camp will be conducted. The Patriots have offered fans the opportunity to defer their ticket plans to next year, but are asking those who intend to use this year’s tickets to make the payment.

The Patriots sent a letter to season ticket holders this week reiterating that deposits for the 2020 season are still due by June 30.

“We will do so in full compliance with the NFL and all government regulations and will rely on the advice of medical and public health professionals to maintain the safety of our fans, players, and personnel.”

Though the season ticket invoices are due in less than two weeks — three months after the original due date of March 31 — the Patriots added stipulations for those in the general seating areas (not the club seats or suites) because of the pandemic.

The letter reiterates that the team will offer a full refund or a credit toward 2021 tickets for any game that is canceled, is not played in front of fans, or if there are conditions that prevent a ticket from being used (such as a partial crowd).

And fans can get a refund or a credit, and protect their seats for next year, “if because of age or an underlying health condition you are in a population the CDC has identified as being at higher risk of illness from COVID-19 and you have decided now that you prefer not to use your tickets for the 2020 season.”

