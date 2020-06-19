Phillies coronavirus cases bring baseball’s bigger issue back in focus: Is it even feasible to play?

Besides making it more obvious that the highly contagious virus is surging through the population in states with laxer health and safety protocols, the development puts Major League Baseball and its players at greater risk of seeing their already halting efforts to stage the 2020 season result in the shortest possible schedule.

The ramifications of the shutdowns may spread far beyond two baseball teams, however.

A significant outbreak of COVID-19 shut down indefinitely the Philadelphia Phillies’ spring training home in Clearwater, Florida, on Friday, hours before the Toronto Blue Jaysreportedly shut down their facility nearby after one player displayed coronavirus symptoms.

Advertisement

Also back in the conversation: the feasibility of playing any baseball at all.

The other baseball team with facilities in the immediate Tampa area is the New York Yankees, who in March reported one of their minor-leaguers tested positive for COVID-19.

Fifteen teams train in Florida’s Grapefruit League. The Blue Jays’ home in Dunedin is five miles from Clearwater. The Pirates train 32 miles from Clearwater in Bradenton, the Tigers 53 miles away in Lakeland.

The Red Sox train in Fort Myers, 138 miles due south on I-75, the main north-south interstate on the Gulf coast of Florida.

The scope of the Phillies outbreak is yet to be determined, but NBC Sports Philadelphia reported that 32 more — 20 major- and minor-leaguers, plus staff — are awaiting test results. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that many family members, both adults and children, of Phillies have also tested positive.

“The Phillies are committed to the health and welfare of our players, coaches and staff as our highest priority, and as a result of these confirmed tests, all facilities in Clearwater have been closed indefinitely to all players, coaches and staff and will remain closed until medical authorities are confident that the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected,” said Phillies managing partner John Middleton in a statement.

Advertisement

Middleton added, “in terms of the implications of this outbreak on the Phillies’ 2020 season, the club declines comment, believing that it is too early to know.”

Other sports may begin to face increasing headwinds in re-starting their sports due to a pandemic that has killed more than 100,000 in the U.S., and is closing in on half-a-million deaths worldwide.

The Tampa Bay Lightning of the National Hockey League on Friday temporarily shut down their training facility after several players and staff members tested positive.

And an assistant coach for Tom Brady’s new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, tested positive, according to ESPN.

The NBA is planning on staging its return in a quarantined area of Disney World in Orlando, 74 miles from the city of Tampa.

On Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported its highest single-day increase of new positive tests, 3,822. The state has reported 89,748 positive cases with 3,104 deaths.

In Arizona, where the 15 other MLB teams train in and around the Phoenix area, confirmed cases of COVID-19 are also on the rise.

On Friday, Arizona announced 3,246 new cases, a single-day record eclipsing the previous record reached Thursday, with 2,519 cases.

Since COVID-19 shut down spring training on March 12, the owners and players have been struggling for more than three months to devise a plan to hold a safe and abbreviated 2020 regular season. Before the news from Clearwater broke, the sides were tentatively moving closer to an endgame.

Advertisement

No talks were scheduled for Friday, but the developments in Florida can be expected to play a significant role the rest of the way.

Each side has stressed that the safety of all players and employees is paramount. Approval for health and safety protocols first proposed by the commissioner’s office has been moving at a swifter rate than talks on the compensation front.

Right now, it’s the owners’ turn to respond to the players’ latest offer from Thursday of playing 70 games. The owners’ offer on Wednesday was for 60 games.

Length of season has been a contentious point for reasons other than the fact that it will cost the owners approximately $260 million more to play 70 games rather than 60.

The owners’ team of medical consultants have called for a shorter season, to end by Sept. 27, in order to complete the playoffs by the end of October, when a second wave of COVID-19 is predicted to hit as weather cools.

The Phillies’ news may generate a strong preference among owners to not meet the players at around 65 games and instead play no more than 60 games or even stage a shorter season, of 48 to 54 games.

Said one major-league source: “The one thing we all wholeheartedly agree on is protecting everyone’s health and safety. Our own experts and even Dr. (Anthony) Fauci are telling us not to go deeper into the calendar, because that’s when the risk of a second wave will be there.

Advertisement

“So that is a major factor as to why it makes sense to play less rather than more, even though playing more would be great for many obvious reasons. Playing 70 games instead of 60 lengthens the season in a way that our health experts are cautioning against.”

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB