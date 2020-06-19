State tourney flashback: Walpole girls’ lacrosse netted riveting D1 semifinal win over Longmeadow

With help from her teammates, sophomore Sydney Scales produced two of her five goals over the final 1 minute, 48 seconds of play to lift the Rebels into the state finals with a riveting 11-10 victory.

June 9, 2018 : Facing a two-goal deficit in the waning minutes of the program’s first Division 1 state semifinal appearance, Walpole needed a miracle against Longmeadow. What the Rebels discovered was a star in the making.

(In the month of June, the Globe will turn back the clock to a corresponding day from a previous year, highlighting a moment from the spring high school postseason.)

Advertisement

“Syd was only a sophomore, and she’s always been really good, but she kind of became a superstar that day,” said Walpole coach Mike Tosone. “She took over the game late, not just with the goals, but she was all over the field and took it on herself.”

Tosone’s daughter, Audra, played a critical role at the faceoff X by directing several draws toward Scales on the wing. Scales, a recent grad who is now committed to play at Boston College in the spring, did the rest with two fabulous goals down the stretch.

“We needed possessions and that formula had worked all year,” said Tosone. “We were almost at the point that if [Longmeadow] gained possession, they would kill the clock.”

“We’ve had a lot of close games over the last three years, but that game was probably the most memorable tournament game we’ve ever had because there was no margin for error.”

Walpole was denied in the state final by Bay State Conference rival Wellesley, 7-5.



