Theo Epstein hit a 50-yard field goal in support of former Globe writer Chris Snow

Former Red Sox general manager Theo Epstein hit a field goal from 50 yards out to raise money and awareness for ALS research.
Epstein, the president of baseball operations for the Chicago Cubs, was one of the latest participants in the #TrickShotForSnowy challenge, a social media campaign in honor of Chris Snow, Calgary Flames assistant general manager and former Red Sox writer for The Boston Globe. Snow has been battling ALS for the last year.
The Flames Foundation, which created the challenge, encourages participants to “film a trick shot of any kind, post it, and nominate two others to strut their stuff while asking for donations.”
Theo Epstein connects from 50 yards, donates to #SnowyStrong to fight ALS, and nominates @RedSox’s @davidortiz and @PearlJam’s Eddie Vedder in the #TrickShot4Snowy challenge.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 19, 2020
Keep up the fight @ChrisSnowCGY and @NHLFlames! https://t.co/Gh0fqhzh9I #ALSAwarenessMonth pic.twitter.com/s19LLza8Mk
“This is a guy with a foundation that has raised $13M since 2015,” Snow tweeted in response to Esptein’s video. “He was more than happy to completely pull a calf muscle for us.”
After his successful shot, Epstein nominated David Ortiz and Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam to participate.