Theo Epstein hit a 50-yard field goal in support of former Globe writer Chris Snow

Former Red Sox general manager Theo Epstein hit a field goal from 50 yards out to raise money and awareness for ALS research.

Epstein, the president of baseball operations for the Chicago Cubs, was one of the latest participants in the #TrickShotForSnowy challenge, a social media campaign in honor of Chris Snow, Calgary Flames assistant general manager and former Red Sox writer for The Boston Globe. Snow has been battling ALS for the last year.