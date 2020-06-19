Tiger Woods will not play in Travelers Championship at Connecticut

Tiger Woods will not be in the field for next week’s Travelers Championship at Cromwell, Conn.
Woods missed Friday’s 5 p.m. deadline to commit to the tournament, which he has never played. He hasn’t played on Tour since Feb. 13, when he shot 77 in the final round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera.
Woods has played some golf during the pandemic. He partnered with Peyton Manning to defeat Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in a charity event at his home course, Medalist GC in Hobe Sound, Fla., last month.
The Travelers field does not lack star power: The top seven in the world rankings are in the field, as is the Tour’s biggest rising star (in more ways than one), Bryson DeChambeau.
