Twins remove statue of former owner Calvin Griffith, citing racist remarks

The Minnesota Twins removed a statue of former owner Calvin Griffith at Target Field, citing his racist remarks in 1978 and saying the team could no longer “remain silent.” Griffith’s statue was one of several installed when the team opened the ballpark in 2010. Its removal came on Juneteenth, the traditional commemoration of emancipation of enslaved African Americans, and on the same day as a statue of former Washington Redskins owner George Preston Marshall was removed from outside the team’s old RFK Stadium. “While we acknowledge the prominent role Calvin Griffith played in our history, we cannot remain silent and continue ignoring the racist comments he made in Waseca in 1978,” the Twins said in a statement Friday. Griffith moved the Washington Senators to Minnesota for the 1961 season, and the franchise was renamed the Twins. In Washington, Events DC dismantled the statue of Marshall, who opposed desegregation and was the last NFL owner to integrate his roster . . . Meanwhile, The Washington Post editorial board is calling on Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder to change his football club’s name. Under the headline, “Change the name of the Washington NFL team. Now,” the newspaper said in an editorial posted online Friday that if Snyder won’t switch the nickname, the professional football league itself ought to do so. “This should be an easy call. Mr. Snyder — or, if Mr. Snyder refuses to back down from his declaration of “NEVER,” the NFL — should take advantage of this singular moment in history to get on the right side of history,” the Post says. “Change the name. NOW.” Last week, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser last week called the name “an obstacle” to the team building a new stadium and headquarters in the nation’s capital, where a project likely would be on land leased by the federal government. The club currently has its stadium in Maryland, and its practice facility in Virginia.

Basketball

Montgomery sitting for social justice

Atlanta Dream guard Renee Montgomery plans to skip the upcoming WNBA season to focus on promoting social justice causes, becoming the league’s first player to publicly opt out of the league’s plans for a shortened season during the coronavirus pandemic. The No. 4 overall pick in the draft out of UConn in 2009, the 33-year-old Montgomery is one of the league’s top 3-point shooters and started all 34 games last season. “There’s work to be done off the court in so many areas in our community,” Montgomery said on Twitter on Thursday. The team supported her decision . . . The Los Angeles Lakers hired Karida Brown this week as its first director of racial equity and action. Brown, an assistant professor of sociology and African American studies at UCLA, will work with the franchise in identifying ways to create change while educating staff on urgent social issues . . . A federal judge has dismissed a sexual discrimination lawsuit against the University of Saint Joseph that accused Hall of Fame men’s basketball coach Jim Calhoun of harassment. Jaclyn Piscitelli sued the Catholic school last October, alleging she was fired as an assistant athletic director after complaining about the conduct of men in the athletic department, including Calhoun. The coach, now 78, came out of retirement to coach and build a men’s program at the tiny former all-women’s school in West Hartford, Connecticut when it went co-ed in 2018

Miscellany

Trump backs Idaho transgender law

A recently passed Idaho law banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports — the first such law in the nation — received backing on Friday from the administration of President Donald Trump. The support came in the form of a court filing submitted by the U.S. Department of Justice, saying a federal judge considering a lawsuit challenging the ban should conclude that the law does not violate the U.S. Constitution. The ban prohibits transgender students who identify as female from playing on female teams sponsored by public schools, colleges and universities. The ban does not apply to men’s teams . . . Alex Zanardi, the Italian race car champion who transitioned into a gold medalist Paralympian after losing both of his legs, was seriously injured in a handbike race on Friday. Zanardi was transported by helicopter to Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena following a crash near the Tuscan town of Pienza during a national race for Paralympic athletes, police told The Associated Press. A medical bulletin from the hospital said Zanardi underwent “a delicate neurosurgery operation” due to “severe cranial trauma.” The surgery lasted about three hours, after which Zanardi was moved to the intensive care unit . . . Paul Pogba made an immediate impact on his return from surgery, earning a penalty converted by Bruno Fernandes that recovered for Manchester United a 1-1 draw at Tottenham in the English Premier League on Friday. While the teams have endured three months without games in the pandemic, Pogba hasn’t played since December. And he entered only in the 63rd minute at an empty Tottenham stadium with the hosts leading from Steven Bergwijn’s 27th-minute strike through goalkeeper David de Gea’s hands . . . 49ers receiver/kick returner Richie James Jr. broke his right wrist during offseason workouts and will not return to the field until after the start of training camp . . . The Jets agreed to terms with second-round pick Denzel Mims, a wide receiver out of Baylor.

