UCLA players demand third-party oversight upon return to campus amid pandemic

After meeting for hours Thursday night via videoconference, 30 players, according to the Los Angeles Times, reviewed and signed a document demanding a “third-party health official” be available to ensure COVID-19 prevention protocols are being followed, anonymous players and staff who report protocol violations are protected and that players who decide not to report to the team out of concern for their personal safety don’t face retaliation, such as the loss of a scholarship.

With multiple universities requiring student-athletes to sign documents acknowledging the risks of playing sports during the novel coronavirus pandemic, UCLA football players have decided to take matters into their own hands.

On Friday, Bruins players held a half-hour long Zoom call to address the issues outlined in the document, according to The Athletic. UCLA quarterback Chase Griffin said the concerns raised Thursday "were already being addressed or were in the process of being addressed by the athletic department."

The document reportedly includes statements suggesting a lack of trust in the coaching staff on the part of football players. Without citing specific examples, the document says UCLA has "perpetually failed us" through "neglected and mismanaged injury cases."

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was on the call and signed the document, commented on Twitter that the declaration made by the players isn’t a referendum on Bruins coach Chip Kelly.

“No one said they didn’t trust Coach Kelly,” Thompson-Robinson tweeted. “Don’t turn this into a feeding frenzy on Coach, this is about the safety of the program as a whole.”

"Would also like to state that Coach Kelly agrees with ALL of the demands on this letter and is working to get them in place," Thompson-Robinson continued. "As the player whose face is on the cover of the article, I [apologized] to coach as I was unaware the letter would be given to the media for them to mislead."

“These demands reflect our call for an environment in which we do not feel pressured to return to competition, and if we choose not to return, that our decision will be respected,” the document says, per the LA Times. “If our demands are not met, we will refrain from booster events, recruiting events and all football-related promotional activities.

"The decision to return to training amidst a global pandemic has put us, the student-athletes, on the [front lines] of a battle that we as a nation have not yet been able to win. We feel that as some of the first members of the community to attempt a return to normalcy, we must have assurances that allow us to make informed decisions and be protected regardless of our decision."

The Times reports that many players will participate in voluntary workouts on Monday. The NCAA will allow teams whose seasons begin on Aug. 29 to start mandatory workouts on July 6. UCLA has not received the go-ahead from Los Angeles County to begin its second phase of training and therefore has not asked its players to return by that date.

Matt Elliott, UCLA’s senior associate athletic director for internal operations, told The Times that there had been daily meetings over the last 3-4 weeks among a task force dedicated to addressing the issue of returning to training. The task force reportedly includes “resources and top minds from the UCLA Health System.” Elliott said UCLA would guarantee scholarships for fall athletes but could not guarantee those with scholarships beyond that.

According to Elliott, players were told on Wednesday and Thursday that the school would develop an online portal to anonymously report safety violations to Dr. Michael Teitell, UCLA's faculty athletic representative.

The action taken by the Bruins players comes after Ohio State and Indiana asked its players to sign documents stating they'll follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit the spread of the coronavirus and acknowledge the risks involved with playing football during the ongoing pandemic.

With states across the country reopening in recent weeks, the number of coronavirus cases appear to be on the rise again. College football players in those states have been affected, possibly complicating the start of the 2020 season.

On Friday, Clemson reported 28 of its student-athletes, including 23 football players, had tested positive for the coronavirus. Texas announced Thursday that 13 Longhorn football players tested positive for coronavirus while multiple football players tested positive at Alabama and Auburn. Kansas State confirmed eight positive cases among student-athletes as of Wednesday.

“We put our lives at risk every single time we put on that helmet,” one UCLA player told The LA Times. “Now, with this, what people don’t understand is, they say there’s a .1 percent chance of somebody dying, but last time I checked, that .1 percent has to be somebody. We’re going to come to a point where a college player will literally have to die from COVID-19 for someone to understand what’s going on. I hope it doesn’t have to reach that point.”