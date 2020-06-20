Brendan Rodrigues, the 12-year-old organizer of a Justice March for Black Lives in Framingham Saturday afternoon, said he prays that Black Lives Matter demonstrations will lead to justice and the recognition of the civil rights of Blacks and people of color in the US.

More than a dozen demonstrations and marches were planned, with many — including in Boston, Cambridge, and Framingham — calling for justice after the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody last month. Some were taking the side of law enforcement, including a Defend the Police rally in Quincy on Saturday morning.

Less than a day after Juneteenth celebrations in Boston drew thousands to observe the end of slavery and demand a stop to police violence against Blacks, demonstrators came out again Saturday across the region.

Advertisement

“I understand that all lives matter, obviously,” Rodrigues said. “But Black lives aren’t mattering to the government. For all lives to matter, Black lives need to matter as well.”

Gerry McDonough, 69, with Stand Out Against Racism Cambridge, said the group held events Saturday morning starting at 10 a.m. at the city’s Central and Porter squares, and on Alewife Brook Parkway at Rindge Avenue.

Participants in the group’s protests have been out demonstrating in support of the Black Lives Matter movement since the video of Floyd’s death appeared, he said.

At the Porter Square event, participants could be seen holding signs that read “Isn’t 400 years enough?” and “End White Silence.”

Blacks and people of color have been fighting for a long time against police violence, McDonough said, and white people must speak out against it too.

“It’s not a loss for us to stand out,” McDonough said. “Black Americans face problems when they walk into the store, drive a car, or walk down the street... we want them to know that we are with them, and this situation needs to end.”

Advertisement

“We should have done this a long time ago,” McDonough said.

Dianna Ploss, the founder of MA 4 Trump, hosted a Defend the Police rally that began at 10 a.m. at Wollaston Beach in Quincy, according to the event’s Facebook page, as well as an event supporting President Trump in Amesbury.

At the Amesbury event, participants held American flags; one man held a sign that read, “Police Lives Matter.”

In Quincy, demonstrators holding Thin Blue Line signs — black and white US flags with a single blue stripe — waved at cars along Quincy Shore Drive. One person held a sign that read, “Back the Blue.”

A third event -- billed as the “Back the Blue/Reject the Coup/Trump Stand Out” -- is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the West Brookfield Town Hall, according to the event’s Facebook page. The pro-Trump events come ahead of Trump’s planned campaign appearance Saturday night in Tulsa.

At Franklin Park Saturday afternoon, the People’s Forum on the Protests in Boston is being planned by the group For The People starting at 3 p.m. The event is meant to give people space to talk about rallies held over the last two weeks.

“What have these past rallies accomplished? What are the failures? How can we further engage in struggle and ensure our demands are met?” the group wrote in a Facebook post.

At 4 p.m., a March to Defend Black Lives is scheduled to begin on Cambridge Common in Harvard Square, organizers said in a Facebook post. The event calls for defunding police, investment in Black communities, and the resignation of Trump.

Advertisement

It will include a march from Harvard Square, moving along Massachusetts Avenue and stopping at both City Hall and the Cambridge police station, the post said.

The demonstration is because “we need to fight for Black lives and Black communities,” the post said.

In Framingham, Rodrigues, a student at the Christa McAuliffe Charter School said his march through the city — from Butterworth Park to City Hall — begins at 2 p.m.

Rodrigues, with the support of teachers at the McAuliffe School, organized the demonstration after watching video of Floyd, the 46-year-old Black man who died on Memorial Day after a Minneapolis police officer pushed his knee into Floyd’s neck while he was on the ground.

“I’m very angry that, as a 12-year-old, I have to fight for rights that should have been settled a long time ago,” Rodrigues said.

After a speech by Rodrigues at the city’s Butterworth Park, participants will walk about a mile to Framingham’s City Hall, where there will be other speakers. Marchers will also kneel for the same amount of time Floyd was kept pinned by police.

Rodrigues’s father is Black, and his mother a US citizen who immigrated from Brazil. He said he could see himself in Floyd’s position as that video depicted Floyd’s last moments. He also worries about the future of his 2-year-old sister.

Advertisement

“I don’t want my sister growing up in a world with segregation,” he said.

Danielly Rodrigues, Brendan’s mother, said it has been heartbreaking to see her son go through this.

He’ll be taking driving lessons in a few years, and Danielly Rodrigues said she has already had to talk to her son about complying with police during traffic stops -- things like keeping his hands visible, and not reaching for the dash.

The Floyd video made her go over those warnings again, she said.

“He was a Black person,” she said of Floyd, “but this affects all people of color.”

Of her son’s efforts against injustice, she said: “I’m really proud of him.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.