Boston police seize fireworks from U-Haul van in Dorchester

Boston police seized fireworks from a U-Haul van in Dorchester Friday night after a man lit fireworks in the middle of a street, police said.
Officers took dozens of fireworks from the van at 22 Dacia St. around 9:30 p.m. after they saw the devices exploding on the road, Boston police said in a statement. Police issued a citation but did not arrest the man.
“As officers pulled onto Dacia Street, they observed fireworks being lit,” the statement said. “Officers further observed a UHaul van containing a large quantity of fireworks. Officers spoke to a male who stated he had rented the UHaul.”
It is illegal to use or sell fireworks without a license in Massachusetts, according to the state Student Awareness of Fire Education program.
“Illegal fireworks pose significant dangers to the safety of our residents and their property and do not belong in our communities,” the statement said.
Boston police are asking anyone who sees or hears fireworks to call 911, the statement said. People can anonymously report firework vendors by calling 1-800-494-8477 or texting 27463.
