Boston police seize fireworks from U-Haul van in Dorchester

Boston police seized fireworks from a U-Haul van in Dorchester Friday night after a man lit fireworks in the middle of a street, police said.

Officers took dozens of fireworks from the van at 22 Dacia St. around 9:30 p.m. after they saw the devices exploding on the road, Boston police said in a statement. Police issued a citation but did not arrest the man.

“As officers pulled onto Dacia Street, they observed fireworks being lit,” the statement said. “Officers further observed a UHaul van containing a large quantity of fireworks. Officers spoke to a male who stated he had rented the UHaul.”