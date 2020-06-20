Small protest at defiant — and shuttered — Oxford gym

“I honestly believe gyms should be open. They’re way more essential than things that are open now,” said Dylan Paronto, 20, a part-time employee of the gym who was one of about 80 participants in a protest outside Blondin’s gym Saturday. Paronto, who lives in Webster, questioned the logic of allowing lines at Wal-Mart and liquor stores, “but we can’t work out and be healthy to keep us from being sick.”

Supporters of Dave Blondin, owner of Prime Fitness and Nutrition, gathered Saturday to back his efforts to keep his business open in defiance of state, town, and court edicts to the contrary.

OXFORD — As Massachusetts’ coronavirus metrics keep showing improvement, and Governor Charlie Baker’s data-driven easing of restrictions on businesses expands, the conflict over a gym in this Worcester County town continues.

Blondin, who reopened his gym May 18 in defiance of state orders, organized the protest to fight back against the on-going efforts to force him to close.

“This has gotten way out of hand, small business needs to get back to work. This is no longer about a virus anymore,” Blondin said at the protest Saturday, claiming Baker’s continued shutdown order violates his constitutional rights, according to WCVB.

On Thursday, the town cut off water and electricity to the gym, and later changed the locks to the building, according to news reports, after a Massachusetts judge ordered Oxford officials to shutter the gym by “any and all reasonable measures.”

Baker’s reopening plan doesn’t allow gyms and fitness studios to reopen until Phase 3, which will start no earlier than June 29.

None of that kept the gym’s supporters from gathering outside the building Saturday.

The scene was peaceful. A black Jeep bearing a large hand-made sign that said “Open business, close Baker,” stood in front, under second-story windows bearing bright green letters that spelled out “PRIME.”

People holding smaller hand-written signs mingled, without masks, nearby. “I stand with Prime. Keep my gym open,” read one. “I am essential, so is my mental health,” read another. Blondin wore a white T-shirt with the words, “My Governor is an idiot,” printed on the front.

At one point, about 20 protesters lined either side of the road in front of the building, holding signs and large American flags as passing cars honked horns in support. One man lifted up a printed sign declaring “Tyranny is not Leadership.” Some couples held infants, while other participants handed out bottled water.

The standoff between Blondin and state and local authorities shows that Massachusetts isn’t immune from the pushback against public health measures designed to curb the virus, despite polls showing overwhelming support for Baker and his restrictions during the pandemic.

Blondin’s efforts have drawn national attention, and support from like-minded people from around the country who oppose government restrictions on businesses and individuals aimed at stopping the spread of the highly-contagious virus.

His Facebook video announcing the protest attracted hundreds of comments, including some from supporters in Florida, Missouri, North Carolina, and elsewhere.

A GoFundMe campaign launched to help him pay the fines and legal fees has so far raised close to $19,000.

Mark Reich, an attorney who serves the town counsel for Oxford, told the Globe earlier this week that Blondin has received 18 notices of violation from the town’s Board of Health as well as a cease-and-desist order, before the town went to court.

Reich estimated that Blondin has also been issued approximately $5,100 in fines.

“From our perspective, it’s not a matter of money,” said Reich. “We’re seeking to protect public health and safety.”

Baker said Friday that restaurants in Massachusetts can begin offering indoor dining on Monday.

John Tlumacki of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





