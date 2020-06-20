Police commissioner: ‘I am not a Black man that is going to be silent when overseers from the past say . . . “stay in your corner” ’

Even so, the commissioner accepted some responsibility for being in the photo. “If it gave people the wrong image, that’s on me.”

Gross said, “I did not okay any photos. He said, do you want to take a personal picture, may I? I said sure, no tweeting, no Instagram, no nothing.”

Police Commissioner William G. Gross on Saturday forcefully defended a recent meeting with US Attorney General William Barr that drew widespread criticism after Barr’s office released a photo of the two smiling.

And Gross also stood his ground on agreeing to meet with Barr, which he said was on request of the attorney general. “I am not a Black man that is going to be silent when overseers from the past say ‘shut up, you talk when I want you to talk, you talk to whoever I want you to talk to and stay in your corner.' I’ll give up my job before any of that bullshit happens in my life,” he said during a conversation among Black men at Roxbury Community College.

On Friday, Barr’s office released a statement saying the visit to Boston and another with top officials in New York City’s police department were to “show the Administration’s strong support for law enforcement and seek the input of police leadership on a range of issues, including President Trump’s recent Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities, as well as other issues involving community relations, use of force, officer training, and officer wellness.”

Advertisement

Barr’s visit was scrutinized by officials in Boston, including US Representative Ayanna Pressley, a Dorchester Democrat whose husband, Conan Harris, was part of Saturday’s forum.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh warned Gross against meeting with the attorney general, and was surprised to learn that the meeting had taken place as the mayor was holding a press conference at City Hall on Thursday, city officials said earlier.

Advertisement

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.