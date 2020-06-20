Revere police investigate swastika/white power graffiti as hate crime

After arriving at the scene, police “immediately opened an investigation into the incident as a possible hate crime,” the statement said.

Officers responded to reports of vandalism on Lantern Road on the morning of June 11, police said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Revere police are investigating a possible hate crime after a car was vandalized with swastikas earlier this month, the department and a community organization said Saturday.

Images posted online Friday by the Moroccan American Connections in Revere (MACIR), a grassroots organization, show a Toyota sedan with swastika symbols on all four sides, as well as the words “White Power” spray painted on the road.

Rachid Moukhabir, founder of MACIR, said his organization is currently helping the victims, who are Moroccan and Muslim.

“They were very, very terrorized,” Moukhabir said in a telephone interview Saturday night. “They want to spread the news of this for the sake of the community, to prevent this from happening again.”

Moukhabir said he is speaking out about the incident to make the diverse North Shore city a better place for all, and for residents to stand united against hate and racism.

“No one in the community should be a target for a hate crime regardless of religion or race, whether you are Black, white, Muslim, or Jewish,” he said.

The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Revere police at (781) 286-8340.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.