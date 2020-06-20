Woman, teen rescued after getting trapped on Orleans beach

Orleans fire officials on Saturday warned about the dangers of digging in the sand after a woman and a teenage boy were rescued from a 6-foot hole in a remote part of Nauset Beach.

Just after 5 p.m. Friday, EMTS assigned to the beach responded to an area reserved for residents, where they found a woman in her 40s buried up to her waist and the teen buried to his mid-torso, the Fire Rescue department said in a statement on Facebook.

The incident occurred in an area of the beach open only to residents.