Woman, teen rescued after getting trapped on Orleans beach

Orleans fire officials on Saturday warned about the dangers of digging in the sand after a woman and a teenage boy were rescued from a 6-foot hole in a remote part of Nauset Beach.
Just after 5 p.m. Friday, EMTS assigned to the beach responded to an area reserved for residents, where they found a woman in her 40s buried up to her waist and the teen buried to his mid-torso, the Fire Rescue department said in a statement on Facebook.
The incident occurred in an area of the beach open only to residents.
“Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt in today’s incident, but this situation highlights the dangers of digging in the sand,” said Orleans Fire Chief Geof Deering in the statement.
Additional personnel from the fire department and Orleans Natural Resources were called, and the two individuals were safely removed from the hole at about 5:30 p.m They were both evaluated by Orleans Fire Department paramedics and declined transport to a hospital, the statement said.
“Digging in the beach sand is an innocent exercise, but the potential for danger is real,” said Deering in the statement. “Today’s lesson is [a] reminder to never dig holes beyond the knee height of the smallest person in a beach-going group.”
