Andrew Cuomo says Yankees, Mets will train in New York after positive coronavirus cases in Florida

New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the Yankees and Mets will train for a possible upcoming season in their home state.

Cuomo’s announcement came one day after the Phillies and Blue Jays shut down their facilities in Clearwater and Dunedin, Fla. Multiple players in Phillies camp tested positive for COVID-19, and one Blue Jays player is showing symptoms after spending time with Phillies players. Both facilities are close to the Yankees’ (Tampa) and Mets’ (Port St. Lucie) camps.