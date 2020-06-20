Andrew Cuomo says Yankees, Mets will train in New York after positive coronavirus cases in Florida

New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the Yankees and Mets will train for a possible upcoming season in their home state.
As we wait on a decision from the @MLB on the baseball season, I'm excited to announce that the @Yankees and the @Mets will resume their training here in New York for the first time in years.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 20, 2020
NY will review the teams' plans to make sure the trainings are safe.
Cuomo’s announcement came one day after the Phillies and Blue Jays shut down their facilities in Clearwater and Dunedin, Fla. Multiple players in Phillies camp tested positive for COVID-19, and one Blue Jays player is showing symptoms after spending time with Phillies players. Both facilities are close to the Yankees’ (Tampa) and Mets’ (Port St. Lucie) camps.
MLB also shut down all spring training facilities in Florida and Arizona.
A deal between MLB and the MLB Players Association regarding a shortened season has yet to be reached as of Saturday afternoon.
