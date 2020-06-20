fb-pixel

Andrew Cuomo says Yankees, Mets will train in New York after positive coronavirus cases in Florida

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,Updated June 20, 2020, 37 minutes ago
Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that New York's two MLB teams will train in the area, not in Florida.
New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the Yankees and Mets will train for a possible upcoming season in their home state.

Cuomo’s announcement came one day after the Phillies and Blue Jays shut down their facilities in Clearwater and Dunedin, Fla. Multiple players in Phillies camp tested positive for COVID-19, and one Blue Jays player is showing symptoms after spending time with Phillies players. Both facilities are close to the Yankees’ (Tampa) and Mets’ (Port St. Lucie) camps.

MLB also shut down all spring training facilities in Florida and Arizona.

A deal between MLB and the MLB Players Association regarding a shortened season has yet to be reached as of Saturday afternoon.

