Pressing ahead in a pandemic, President Donald Trump is set to hold a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Saturday at 8 p.m. EST. The rally is expected to be one of the biggest indoor events in the US since large gatherings were shut down in March because of the coronavirus, and it was scheduled over the protests of local health officials and as COVID-19 cases spike in many states. The event was expected to draw crowds of protesters to the area as well.