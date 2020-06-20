Giant pack crams into contention at Hilton Head

Abraham Ancer rode his strong iron play to a 65, while Ryan Palmer had a 66 to join the lead at 15-under 198.

Tyrrell Hatton of England had one of six rounds at 63 as he tries to win back-to-back starts for the second time in his year. The other occasion was in 2017 in Scotland and Italy. This time it would be three months apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down golf.

Webb Simpson managed only one birdie on the back nine Saturday and that was just enough for him to post a 3-under-par 68 and join a four-way share of the lead at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Carlos Ortiz, who started this tournament with two double bogeys after playing only five holes, suddenly has a chance to grab his first PGA Tour victory after two eagles in a round of 63. He was one shot behind, along with Colonial winner Daniel Berger and Joel Dahmen, both with 63s.

A week ago at the Charles Schwab Challenge, 14 players were separated by three shots going into the final round. This week at Hilton Head, 21 players are separated by three shots.

Players and caddies on the charter flight to Connecticut for next week’s event have to take a saliva test for the coronavirus before they can get on the plane. Eleven others had testing Friday night because they were deemed to have been in close contact with Nick Watney, whose positive test Friday was the first in golf’s return.

Among them was Sergio Garcia, who flew with Watney from Austin, Texas. The initial test was negative. Garcia was nervous as he waited for the result, though not so nervous he couldn't put down a 65 to join the chase. He was two shots behind, along with Ian Poulter and Joaquin Niemann.

Bryson DeChambeau, starting the day one shot behind, hit his approach into the par-5 second in the trees and it never came down. That led to a bogey, and more damaging was no birdies on the back nine for a 70.

Even so, he remained three shots behind in a group that included Dustin Johnson, who birdied three of his last four holes to go from around the middle of the pack to 12-under 201, three shots behind and very much in the picture.

Brooks Koepka quietly posted a 68 and was in the group three shots behind.

The six rounds at 63 marked the third time since October that at least six players shot 63 in a round. There were seven such rounds at the RSM Classic in November, about 80 miles down the Atlantic coast at Sea Island.

“I think we’ve all had enough notice to try and get ready to play tournaments again,” said Hatton, who rented a house in Orlando, Fla., during the stay-at-home mandate. “So it’s not massively surprising to see guys playing as well as they are, and hopefully the guys at home are enjoying it, watching on TV.”

Korn Ferry — Chris Kirk won the King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Fla., a year after taking a leave of absence from the PGA Tour to fight alcohol abuse and depression.

“It gives me a deeper sense of appreciation and gratitude for everything. I’m a completely different person than I was two years ago,” Kirk said. “I can’t wait to get home tonight and give my wife and three boys a hug and that’s what I care more about now. It’s amazing seeing the complete shift in my mentality as far as that’s concerned.”

Kirk birdied the par-5 18th hole for a 5-under 67 and a one-stroke victory over Justin Lower in the PGA Tour’s developmental circuit’s second straight one-time event to make up for events lost to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. On Sunday, fellow PGA Tour player Luke List won at Dye’s Valley Course at the TPC Sawgrass.

Kirk finished at 26-under 262. Since returning to competition at Mayakoba, Kirk has missed missed cuts in five of seven PGA Tour starts. He tied for 60th last week at Colonial in the Charles Schwab Challenge, site of his last PGA Tour win five years ago,

Lower closed with a 66. Joseph Bramlett (64) and Will Zalatoris (68) tied for third at 23 under.

Third-round leader Vince India, a day after matching the course record with a 62, had a 76 to tie for sixth at 21 under.