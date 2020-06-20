fb-pixel
Chad Finn | Rewatch

Instant replay: The best sports TV on Sunday

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated June 20, 2020, an hour ago
Boston Celtics coach KC Jones (center) and assistant coach Jimmy Rodgers (left) celebrate the team's NBA championship in the locker room after a victory over the Lakers in Game 7 of of the NBA Finals.
Boston Celtics coach KC Jones (center) and assistant coach Jimmy Rodgers (left) celebrate the team's NBA championship in the locker room after a victory over the Lakers in Game 7 of of the NBA Finals.John Blanding/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

What to rewatch

Some channel –flipping may be required

Sunday, June 21

Lakers-Celtics, Game 7, 1984 NBA Finals

Cedric Maxwell was a truly great Celtic, and this game – a 24-point, 8-rebound, 8-assist performance – is the kind of evidence upon which a case can be rested.

NBA TV, 10 a.m.

Ohio State-Michigan, November 22, 1997

Wolverines QB Brian Griese goes 14 for 25 for 147 yards with no touchdowns. Ask me, they should give that tall kid standing on the sideline in his No. 10 jersey a chance.

Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Spain-United States, 2012 Summer Olympic men’s basketball

Much to the presumed delight of his Twitter burner accounts, Kevin Durant scores 30 points to lead the US to gold in London.

NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.