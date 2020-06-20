A look back at the Top 5 girls’ lacrosse finals of the past 10 years

Over the past decade, there been a number of classic state finals games at Nickerson Field and Harvard Stadium. And with no live action this spring, here’s s spring, we take a look back at some of the best championship games since 2010.

The 2020 state lacrosse finals were scheduled for Saturday (yes, June 20) at Boston University’s Nickerson Field. But, because of the COVID-19 pandermic, the spring season was officially cancelled by the MIAA in late April, leaving a host of girls’ lacrosse players wondering what could have been.

A rematch of the 2007 final, Framingham won by the same score in a contest at Foley Stadium. Senior Tanner Guarino scored the game’s first and last tally, including breaking a 7-7 tie for the winner with one second remaining.

The game never swayed more than a two goal advantage. Longmeadow tied it at 7-7 with 16 seconds left, but Guarino tallied the winner, picking up a 50-50 ball and finding the back of the net. Jamie Schiloski came up with save after save down the stretch.

“It was oppressive, humid and super, super hot‚” said former Framingham coach Stacey Freda, now the coach at Lexington. “I remember the kids just being gassed. I remember how relentless Longmeadow was. We felt like we were somewhat in the driver’s seat throughout the game, but we were competing from in front. I have to hand it to my entire team.”

Distinguished alums:

Sophia Agostinelli - Lacrosse at Holy Cross

Moira Barry - Lacrosse at Boston College

Kelley Cohen - Lacrosse at Tufts

Ashley Chu - Lacrosse at Southern New Hampshire

Clarissa Cuniff - Lacrosse at Framingham State

Casey Duggan - Lacrosse at Southern New Hampshire

Tanner Guarino - Lacrosse at UMass Amherst

Lauren Kent - Lacrosse at Bridgewater State

Rachel Igoe - Lacrosse at Boston College

Kara McMahon - Lacrosse at Assumption

Melissa Renauld - Lacrosse at Bridgewater State

Jamie Schiloski - Lacrosse at UMass Amherst

Maya Szymanski - Lacrosse at New Haven

Caroline Vonachen - Lacrosse at Plymouth State

Kaitlyn Wilder - Lacrosse at Plymouth State

Division 2 in 2012: Medfield 10, Winchester 9

Senior captain Natalie Gill fought through trouble with a dislocated joint in her back, but scored a goal, had two assists and won 14 of 21 draws to lead the Warriors to the program’s first state title.

Medfield was 6-5 midway though the regular season before rattling off 12 straight victories to emerge as champions. Emily Zlevor scored a free position goal, one of her game-high five tallies, to break a 9-9 deadlock with just under four minutes to play. From there, Medfield coach Jason Heim, remembers stalling.

“That season was such a memorable season for us‚” Heim said. “We had to go through the gauntlet, Norwell, Hopkinton, Duxbury and Winchester in the final. The thing was about that team, is that we had no superstars. They were all team players. It was just a super talented team.”

Distinguished alums:

Lindsay Brown - Ice hockey at Hobart and William Smith

Natalie Gill - Lacrosse at Williams

Abby Johnson - Basketball at Colby

Sarah Honan - Lacrosse at Hobart and William Smith

Alex McDevitt - Volleyball at Connecticut College

Abby McQuillan - Lacrosse at Trinity

Katelyn Noschese - Lacrosse at Iona

Emily Ott - Lacrosse at Hobart and William Smith

Emily Zlevor - Lacrosse at Boston College

Longmeadow's Olivia Shapiro (14) and Westwood's Kimberly Egizi (4) battle in the 2014 Division 1 final, in which the Wolverines pulled out a 9-7 win. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff





Division 1 in 2014: Westwood 9, Longmeadow 7

Longmeadow led for most of the game, but Westwood made the final push. Over the last 11 minutes, the Wolverines pulled ahead two goals to cap perfect 24-0 season and a third state title in four seasons.

Westwood fell behind by a goal multiple times, but future BC Eagle Brooke Troy scored a goal to make it 7-6. Westwood tacked on two more tallies to clinch the state title at Nickerson Field.

“That was the year of Ela Hazar and Kim Egizi‚” former Westwood coach Leslie Frank said. “They had played together since really early, third or fourth grade. They had incredible stick skills and were incredibly unselfish. They both played the midfield and were outstanding on defense and outstanding on attack. They were always in tandem.”

Distinguished alums:

Colleen Burke - Lacrosse at Harvard

Celia Condrick - Lacrosse at Union

Haley Connaughton - Lacrosse at UMass Amherst

Allie Damren - Lacrosse at Wesleyan

Kim Egizi - Lacrosse at Richmond

Meghan Filbin - Lacrosse at Stonehill

Lyndsay Giroux - Lacrosse at Babson

Ela Hazar - Lacrosse at North Carolina

Kaity Healey - Lacrosse at Stonehill

Kelly Healey - Lacrosse at Stonehill

Kasey Keane - Lacrosse at UMass Amherst

Andrea Meincke - Lacrosse at UMass Amherst

Grace McDonald - Lacrosse at Virginia Tech and UConn

Lauren Norton - Lacrosse at Florida Southern

Leah Nocera - Lacrosse at Bryant

Jamison O’Neill - Lacrosse at Northwestern

Megan Raskin - Lacrosse at Connecticut College

Christine Regan - Lacrosse at Babson

Jillian Reilly - Lacrosse at Boston College

Brooke Troy - Lacrosse at Boston College

Division 1 in 2015: Longmeadow 10, Westwood 9 (2 OTs)

Following the prior year’s loss, Longmeadow rebounded for a title. In sudden-victory double-overtime, then junior Olivia Shapiro pocketed the winning goal off a free position opportunity at Harvard.

Longmeadow coach Steve Dudeck remembers the three-hour bus ride to Cambridge, and not having much time, if any, to warm up. Longmeadow avenged five state title losses to Westwood in a span of 14 seasons. Shapiro was clutch earlier in the game, assisting on the tying goal with 27 seconds left in regulation. After two scoreless overtime periods, Longmeadow won it.

“I’ve been involved with high school girls lacrosse for 14 years, but I’ve been coaching for 28‚” Dudeck said. “That was by far the most exciting game I’ve ever been a part of or watched. When we went to go play them, we just kept it close. Our offense kinda clicked in what we were trying to, and we were able to score.”

Distinguished alums:

Courtney Barrett - Lacrosse at UMass Amherst

Claire Fitzpatrick - Lacrosse at Williams

Mary O’Reilly - Field hockey at Providence

Abby Salvon - Lacrosse at Rensselaer

Olivia Shapiro - Lacrosse at UConn

Ally Tatreault - Lacrosse at Cornell

Hannah Valencia - Lacrosse at Harvard

Rachel Woods - Lacrosse at George Mason

Division 2 in 2016: Norwell 12, Walpole 11

Senior captain Riley Bergholtz netted four of her game-high six goals in the second half, but it took a last-second save by junior Chase Henriquez to seal the victory. Walpole rallied from a 12-7 deficit, but Henriquez’s 13th save of the afternoon lifted the Clippers to their second straight title.

Stephanie Croke, then a senior, and junior Grace Connerty earned Globe All-Scholastic honors at the conclusion of the season. Croke would go on to earn a bevy of awards at the collegiate level at UMass Amherst, including two Atlantic 10 Midfielder of the Year awards.

“The pressure was on us because we had won the previous year‚” Norwell coach Kara Connerty said. “We knew it was going to be a great game. I feel like we were fortunate to put some of the early goals in. We knew it was going to take the entire game to beat them.”

Distinguished alums:

Riley Bergholtz - Lacrosse at Holy Cross

Hailey Berglund - Lacrosse at Bowdoin

Kelly Burt - Lacrosse at Babson

Grace Connerty- Lacrosse at Skidmore

Stephanie Croke - Lacrosse at UMass Amherst

Kylie Decker - Lacrosse at Coastal Carolina

Chase Henriquez - Lacrosse at Duke

Addison Kent - Lacrosse at Boston College

Ellie Nowak - Lacrosse at Hobart and William Smith

Lily Warendorf - Lacrosse at Williams

