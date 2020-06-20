A look back at the Top 5 girls’ lacrosse finals of the past 10 years

The 2020 state lacrosse finals were scheduled for Saturday (yes, June 20) at Boston University’s Nickerson Field. But, because of the COVID-19 pandermic, the spring season was officially cancelled by the MIAA in late April, leaving a host of girls’ lacrosse players wondering what could have been.
Over the past decade, there been a number of classic state finals games at Nickerson Field and Harvard Stadium. And with no live action this spring, here’s s spring, we take a look back at some of the best championship games since 2010.
Division 1 in 2010: Framingham 8, Longmeadow 7
A rematch of the 2007 final, Framingham won by the same score in a contest at Foley Stadium. Senior Tanner Guarino scored the game’s first and last tally, including breaking a 7-7 tie for the winner with one second remaining.
The game never swayed more than a two goal advantage. Longmeadow tied it at 7-7 with 16 seconds left, but Guarino tallied the winner, picking up a 50-50 ball and finding the back of the net. Jamie Schiloski came up with save after save down the stretch.
“It was oppressive, humid and super, super hot‚” said former Framingham coach Stacey Freda, now the coach at Lexington. “I remember the kids just being gassed. I remember how relentless Longmeadow was. We felt like we were somewhat in the driver’s seat throughout the game, but we were competing from in front. I have to hand it to my entire team.”
Distinguished alums:
Sophia Agostinelli - Lacrosse at Holy Cross
Moira Barry - Lacrosse at Boston College
Kelley Cohen - Lacrosse at Tufts
Ashley Chu - Lacrosse at Southern New Hampshire
Clarissa Cuniff - Lacrosse at Framingham State
Casey Duggan - Lacrosse at Southern New Hampshire
Tanner Guarino - Lacrosse at UMass Amherst
Lauren Kent - Lacrosse at Bridgewater State
Rachel Igoe - Lacrosse at Boston College
Kara McMahon - Lacrosse at Assumption
Melissa Renauld - Lacrosse at Bridgewater State
Jamie Schiloski - Lacrosse at UMass Amherst
Maya Szymanski - Lacrosse at New Haven
Caroline Vonachen - Lacrosse at Plymouth State
Kaitlyn Wilder - Lacrosse at Plymouth State
Division 2 in 2012: Medfield 10, Winchester 9
Senior captain Natalie Gill fought through trouble with a dislocated joint in her back, but scored a goal, had two assists and won 14 of 21 draws to lead the Warriors to the program’s first state title.
Medfield was 6-5 midway though the regular season before rattling off 12 straight victories to emerge as champions. Emily Zlevor scored a free position goal, one of her game-high five tallies, to break a 9-9 deadlock with just under four minutes to play. From there, Medfield coach Jason Heim, remembers stalling.
“That season was such a memorable season for us‚” Heim said. “We had to go through the gauntlet, Norwell, Hopkinton, Duxbury and Winchester in the final. The thing was about that team, is that we had no superstars. They were all team players. It was just a super talented team.”
Distinguished alums:
Lindsay Brown - Ice hockey at Hobart and William Smith
Natalie Gill - Lacrosse at Williams
Abby Johnson - Basketball at Colby
Sarah Honan - Lacrosse at Hobart and William Smith
Alex McDevitt - Volleyball at Connecticut College
Abby McQuillan - Lacrosse at Trinity
Katelyn Noschese - Lacrosse at Iona
Emily Ott - Lacrosse at Hobart and William Smith
Emily Zlevor - Lacrosse at Boston College
Division 1 in 2014: Westwood 9, Longmeadow 7
Longmeadow led for most of the game, but Westwood made the final push. Over the last 11 minutes, the Wolverines pulled ahead two goals to cap perfect 24-0 season and a third state title in four seasons.
Westwood fell behind by a goal multiple times, but future BC Eagle Brooke Troy scored a goal to make it 7-6. Westwood tacked on two more tallies to clinch the state title at Nickerson Field.
“That was the year of Ela Hazar and Kim Egizi‚” former Westwood coach Leslie Frank said. “They had played together since really early, third or fourth grade. They had incredible stick skills and were incredibly unselfish. They both played the midfield and were outstanding on defense and outstanding on attack. They were always in tandem.”
Distinguished alums:
Colleen Burke - Lacrosse at Harvard
Celia Condrick - Lacrosse at Union
Haley Connaughton - Lacrosse at UMass Amherst
Allie Damren - Lacrosse at Wesleyan
Kim Egizi - Lacrosse at Richmond
Meghan Filbin - Lacrosse at Stonehill
Lyndsay Giroux - Lacrosse at Babson
Ela Hazar - Lacrosse at North Carolina
Kaity Healey - Lacrosse at Stonehill
Kelly Healey - Lacrosse at Stonehill
Kasey Keane - Lacrosse at UMass Amherst
Andrea Meincke - Lacrosse at UMass Amherst
Grace McDonald - Lacrosse at Virginia Tech and UConn
Lauren Norton - Lacrosse at Florida Southern
Leah Nocera - Lacrosse at Bryant
Jamison O’Neill - Lacrosse at Northwestern
Megan Raskin - Lacrosse at Connecticut College
Christine Regan - Lacrosse at Babson
Jillian Reilly - Lacrosse at Boston College
Brooke Troy - Lacrosse at Boston College
Division 1 in 2015: Longmeadow 10, Westwood 9 (2 OTs)
Following the prior year’s loss, Longmeadow rebounded for a title. In sudden-victory double-overtime, then junior Olivia Shapiro pocketed the winning goal off a free position opportunity at Harvard.
Longmeadow coach Steve Dudeck remembers the three-hour bus ride to Cambridge, and not having much time, if any, to warm up. Longmeadow avenged five state title losses to Westwood in a span of 14 seasons. Shapiro was clutch earlier in the game, assisting on the tying goal with 27 seconds left in regulation. After two scoreless overtime periods, Longmeadow won it.
“I’ve been involved with high school girls lacrosse for 14 years, but I’ve been coaching for 28‚” Dudeck said. “That was by far the most exciting game I’ve ever been a part of or watched. When we went to go play them, we just kept it close. Our offense kinda clicked in what we were trying to, and we were able to score.”
Distinguished alums:
Courtney Barrett - Lacrosse at UMass Amherst
Claire Fitzpatrick - Lacrosse at Williams
Mary O’Reilly - Field hockey at Providence
Abby Salvon - Lacrosse at Rensselaer
Olivia Shapiro - Lacrosse at UConn
Ally Tatreault - Lacrosse at Cornell
Hannah Valencia - Lacrosse at Harvard
Rachel Woods - Lacrosse at George Mason
Division 2 in 2016: Norwell 12, Walpole 11
Senior captain Riley Bergholtz netted four of her game-high six goals in the second half, but it took a last-second save by junior Chase Henriquez to seal the victory. Walpole rallied from a 12-7 deficit, but Henriquez’s 13th save of the afternoon lifted the Clippers to their second straight title.
Stephanie Croke, then a senior, and junior Grace Connerty earned Globe All-Scholastic honors at the conclusion of the season. Croke would go on to earn a bevy of awards at the collegiate level at UMass Amherst, including two Atlantic 10 Midfielder of the Year awards.
“The pressure was on us because we had won the previous year‚” Norwell coach Kara Connerty said. “We knew it was going to be a great game. I feel like we were fortunate to put some of the early goals in. We knew it was going to take the entire game to beat them.”
Distinguished alums:
Riley Bergholtz - Lacrosse at Holy Cross
Hailey Berglund - Lacrosse at Bowdoin
Kelly Burt - Lacrosse at Babson
Grace Connerty- Lacrosse at Skidmore
Stephanie Croke - Lacrosse at UMass Amherst
Kylie Decker - Lacrosse at Coastal Carolina
Chase Henriquez - Lacrosse at Duke
Addison Kent - Lacrosse at Boston College
Ellie Nowak - Lacrosse at Hobart and William Smith
Lily Warendorf - Lacrosse at Williams
Greg Levinsky can be reached at greg.levinsky@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GregLevinsky.