Looking back at some of the best father-child moments in sports

In the first, 1997, Woods is wrapped in the arms of his father, Earl. In the second, 2019, he is wrapping his arms around his son, Charlie. From a groundbreaking first Masters win to a stunning career comeback and a fifth green jacket, the defining images for each celebration included an emotional embrace with dad. What a beautiful story they tell about this most basic but powerful connection between fathers and sons. What a magnificent parallel they draw from a young golfer about to change golf history to a grizzled veteran rediscovering his magic following years of personal and professional pain.

The ongoing pandemic has extended Woods’s reign as the Masters champ, at least until November, when the rescheduled tournament is set to be held. Also lost amid the reshuffled golf schedule is the usual connection between the US Open and Father’s Day. But as that annual holiday arrives this weekend, no better time to remember how consistently the father-child connection shines through sports. While Woods wrote two of my favorites, here are some of my other similar standouts:

▪ The recent “The Last Dance” documentary on ESPN let us all relive Michael Jordan’s final NBA title run in the 1997-98 season. But as the interviews recounted the previous five championship teams, there was nothing more moving than the one Jordan won in 1996. That was his first full season back in the NBA after having retired to play baseball, a decision that came in the wake of his father’s murder in 1993.

When he led the Bulls to a title over the SuperSonics, clinching the series on Father’s Day 1996, he collapsed on the court, so overcome with emotion with the memory of a father who had shared all of his athletic dreams. As sports and dads go, hard to top one that actually occurred on Father’s Day.

▪ If you paid any attention to the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, how can you not remember the men’s 400-meter qualifying race when England’s Derek Redmond, a gold-medal favorite, tore his hamstring mid-race. He went down in a heap, clutching the back of his thigh, but refused to quit. He pushed himself to his feet and limping, continued in agony around the track. When his father, Jim, came down from the stands to rush to his side, well, I wasn’t crying — you were.

▪ Team Hoyt suffered a terrible loss this year with the sudden death of Dr. Bryan Lyons, the man who had been pushing Rick Hoyt in the Boston Marathon since 2015. Lyons had taken over for Dick Hoyt, Rick’s father and the man who made it possible for his son, a spastic quadriplegic born with cerebral palsy, to fulfill the dream of completing the marathon. Team Hoyt has been a fixture along Boston’s famed route since 1981, and the effort Dick put in to fulfill his son’s wishes represents one of the race’s most moving touchstones.

▪ A personal favorite of mine isn’t so much about an accomplishment, but the willingness to give up a potential accomplishment because family came first. When Phil Mickelson withdrew from the 2017 US Open to attend his daughter Amanda’s high school graduation, he knew he was giving up a prime chance to win the only major title missing from his résumé. But as he said at the time, “It’s a tournament that I want to win the most [and] the only way to win is if you play and have a chance. But this is one of those moments where you look back on life and you just don’t want to miss it. I’ll be really glad that I was there and present.”

Back at the 1999 US Open, Phil’s wife, Amy, was pregnant with Amanda, and Phil carried a beeper during the final round. Though vying with Payne Stewart for the win, he was prepared to leave should Amy go into labor. She didn’t, and he lost in heartbreaking fashion, but it was Stewart who cupped Phil’s face in his hands and wished him the best with the baby, knowing that was better than any possible title.

▪ While the Red Sox cruised to that World Series win in 2018, two images I remember most involved dads and their daughters. The first is of manager Alex Cora, whose daughter Camila was a constant presence by his side, attending games, watching news conferences, and enjoying every step alongside her dad. The second is of closer Craig Kimbrel, celebrating on the Dodger Stadium grass while holding his infant daughter, Lydia Joy. Kimbrel had missed most of spring training as Lydia Joy underwent heart surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital.

▪ Another World Series memory I will never forget happened in 1999, when Paul O’Neill played in the title-clinching game against the Braves despite the death of his father, Charles, in the wee hours that morning. O’Neill, so overcome with emotion at the end of the game that he fell to his knees on the grass, was encircled by teammates who practically carried him to the locker room. His postgame interviews were both heartbreaking and poignant, able as he was to pay tribute to the man who had taught him to love the game. It had been a tough postseason of loss for the Yankees, as teammates Scott Brosius and Luis Sojo also buried their fathers.

▪ “Who’s got it better than us?” That was the mantra at Super Bowl XLVII in February 2013, when Jim Harbaugh’s 49ers played John Harbaugh’s Ravens, and their parents, Jack and Jackie, held a Super Bowl week news conference highlighting the longtime family phrase. Growing up, Jack would say it to his boys and their answer in unison — “Nobody!” — reflected bonds of appreciation and love that carries through their coaching careers. John got that Super Bowl trophy, but all the Harbaughs won that day.

▪ While we wait, and hope, and root for LeBron James to play in the NBA long enough that his son Bronny can join him, baseball already gave us a generational highlight on Sept. 14, 1990. That’s when Ken Griffey and Ken Griffey Jr., teammates on the Mariners, hit back-to-back home runs in Anaheim. They were the first father-son duo to be in the same starting lineup, the first to homer in the same game, and the first to go back-to-back. Griffey Jr. owned one of the game’s sweetest swings, and to see its DNA on display like that was wonderful.

▪ Baseball’s home run derby has always been a fun summer distraction, but the emotional factor went up exponentially in 2011, when Robinson Cano bested Red Sox rival Adrian Gonzalez with a 12-home run final round barrage thanks to a pitching assist from his father, Jose.

▪ Finally, for me, with a hearty nod to some historically great parent-child moments like Pat Cash climbing into the Wimbledon stands in 1987, Nastia Liukin winning a gymnastics gold her father barely missed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, or even Bill Belichick coaching the Patriots alongside his sons, Steve and Brian, I will always remember Brett Favre’s amazing “Monday Night Football” performance in 2003, the night after his father, Irv, died. After a 41-7 blowout of the Raiders, Favre called his 399-yard, four-touchdown performance a tribute to his dad.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.