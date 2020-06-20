Mookie Betts was positioned to sign a big contract. The coronavirus pandemic changed that

In short, Betts has been the second-best player in the game for 5½ years and the only player better is one of the all-time greats.

Betts has accumulated 41.8 WAR since his first day in the majors. Only Mike Trout , with 52.9, has more over than time.

Among players with at least 3,000 at-bats, Mookie Betts is first in the majors in runs, fourth in hits, second in doubles, fourth in stolen bases, and leads all outfielders with 112 defensive runs saved since making his major league debut June 29, 2014.

The Red Sox had a World Series championship and two other playoff appearances with Betts on the roster. He’s community-minded, represents himself professionally at all times, and, beyond the gaudy statistics, plays the game with a determination and flair anybody can appreciate.

It was not unreasonable to think Betts would merit the largest free agent contract in baseball history.

He’s clearly a better all-around player than Bryce Harper, who received 13 years and $330 million from the Phillies. The Angels deemed Trout worth an average of $35.5 million over 12 seasons, a $426.5 million package in all.

Based on those contracts, Betts would have merited a contract worth $350 million-$375 million, if not more.

For Trout, who agreed to his extension before last season, the timing was perfect. For Betts, who becomes a free agent after this season, it’s a disaster.

The arrival of coronavirus in the United States changed everything in sports. But no individual athlete is likely to take a greater hit than Betts.

“It’s not a question of who will want him. Everybody would want him. It’s who can afford what he’s worth,” said an agent who is not affiliated with Betts. “This is a national crisis, I understand that. But he really takes a hit.”

Betts, who didn’t respond to requests for comment, was traded to the Dodgers in February after turning down what was believed to be a $300 million offer from the Red Sox.

That decision was part of a strategy to go year by year with the Red Sox and determine his value in the market. That didn’t change with the trade. But now that market has changed, if not permanently certainly for the next few years.

Unless a vaccine for COVID-19 is developed by the end of this season, season-ticket sales and renewals for 2021 will plunge. They could well nosedive even with a vaccine given how many people have lost their jobs or had their salaries reduced because of the pandemic.

The lure of leaving work in the city and going over to the game will disappear for many fans as more people work from home now that companies have proven it’s viable. Those same companies may not be interested in retaining their luxury boxes.

“From a business standpoint, nothing like this has ever happened before,” a team executive said. “Will we even be able to have the same number of people in the park next season?”

The ballpark experience also will change, and not for the better. What used to be simple — picking up a hot dog and beer from the concession stand, for example — will become an exercise in avoiding human contact.

Even if teams can persuade people to come to a game, they may have to lower prices for tickets, concessions, and merchandise. However it all plays out, revenue will drop in 2021.

The other factor is the antagonistic relationship — it borders on loathing at this point — between MLB and the MLB Players Association. How many teams will be willing to invest in free agents knowing that the collective bargaining agreement ends after the 2021 season?

The idea of signing any player to a large multiyear deal isn’t very appealing if you aren’t sure there will be games in 2022 or how much the rules will change for free agency.

So what team could still afford Betts? There will certainly be some teams who can make it work.

The Dodgers have the money and retaining Betts was certainly part of their strategy in trading for him. The contract is ultimately what will matter, but Betts will probably value playing for a contender.

The Red Sox would certainly make a statement by bringing Betts back after acquiring three players for him. That’s a quick way to win back the fan base.

But nothing in Chaim Bloom’s history with the Rays suggests he’d want to tie up a significant percentage of the payroll in one player. The Red Sox hired him to change their methods.

Bloom would probably be more comfortable diving into the market of moderately priced free agents and adding a layer of depth instead of one star. The Sox need to improve their rotation more than adding to the lineup.

The Yankees? Signing Aaron Judge before he reaches free agency in three years would seem to be a higher priority. But they always could play Betts in center and Judge in right.

New York already has long-term monster deals with Gerrit Cole and Giancarlo Stanton. A third is too much to expect.

Betts and his agents should root for the Mets to be sold in the next six months. A new owner looking to make a splash would be perfect for them.

The Cubs could be looking to make significant changes with a group that has underachieved. The rebuilding Giants need a superstar to compete with the Dodgers.

There also could be an owner who will decide to take a chance and take advantage of the situation to sign Betts and hope the game’s economics will rebound over time. If everyone else is cautious, be bold.

The other alternative would be for Betts to take a one-year deal and hope the market is more appealing after the 2021 season. He bet on himself before and probably would have the courage to do it again.

“A player like Mookie will get paid,” an American League executive said. “He’s unique. But I don’t know if he’s going to get what everybody expected a few months ago. None of us know what next year will look like.”

GAME PLAN

Cora comes out swinging

Alex Cora spoke with the Globe's Dan Shaughnessy about his future in baseball. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe

There are usually two ways to deal with a scandal: Stay quiet and let time pass or apologize profusely.

Carlos Beltran has essentially disappeared since the Mets fired him as manager for his actions with the Astros in 2017.

In what was the final season of a distinguished career, Beltran encouraged Astros players to steal signs with a video feed, according to MLB’s report on the matter.

Beltran issued a brief statement when the Mets made their decision and hasn’t spoken publicly about what happened since.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch, who also was fired, went the apology route. He did an interview with Tom Verducci on MLB Network in February and accepted full responsibility for his actions. Hinch appeared stunned during the interview and came off as somebody who was caught up in the situation.

Alex Cora took a third option: He’s fighting.

Cora told the Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy that he rejects the idea that he was a ringleader of the scheme, pushing back on the narrative former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow was pushing.

“We did it,” Cora said. “Whoever was there from May until the end, they know. When the players talked about it, some of them went straight up to what happened. Some of them, they didn’t. But at the end, we made a huge mistake and that’s it. We’ll see where it takes us.”

Cora is 44, far too young to fade away from baseball for good. He’ll want to come back as a manager, coach, media personality, or team executive.

All the reasons that made him an attractive candidate to manage when the Red Sox hired him before the 2018 season haven’t changed. It may not be the Sox, but other teams will probably be willing to absorb any short-term criticism to hire a proven manager.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ Through Friday, Baseball America’s tracker had the Red Sox signing 12 undrafted free agents, two more than any other team. Assuming those players signed for $20,000 each, the most allowed, that’s an investment of $240,000.

How much of a bargain is that? The Red Sox gave four players taken after the fifth round in 2019 bonuses of at least $250,000.

▪ First-round pick Nick Yorke, an infielder from San Jose, Calif., played in the same high school league as Tom Brady, the West Catholic Athletic League.

▪ By the way, second-round pick Blaze Jordan is actually named Blaze. It’s not a nickname. His father, Chris, wanted his son to be a football player and thought Blaze would be a good name for the gridiron.

ETC.

Price makes history?

David Price was the last Red Sox pitcher to record a hit, doing so on April 6, 2019. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

One of the few things MLB and the Players Association agreed on through their lengthy discussions was using the designated hitter in both leagues.

So we may very well never see a pitcher hit again.

Amusing as it sometimes was — Bartolo Colon once hit a home run, after all — only an ardent purist will fondly remember pitchers striking out or awkwardly trying to bunt.

There was a time pitchers took pride in helping their own cause, but more often than not over the last 20 years the goal was not to get hurt.

The record will show that the last Red Sox pitcher to get a hit was David Price, who had an RBI single on April 6, 2019 against the Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

The only other Sox pitcher to get a hit last season was … Eduardo Nunez?

Indeed. Nunez, normally an infielder, pitched the bottom of the eighth inning at Arizona on April 5. He then led off the top of the ninth with a single.

It was the only time Nunez has pitched in his career.

Discounting Nunez, Sox pitchers were 1 for 21 last season with 11 strikeouts.

Beyond Babe Ruth, the Red Sox had some pitchers who could hit before the DH was introduced in 1973. The late Ken Brett, George’s brother, had an .847 OPS in 61 at-bats for the Sox and had three home runs. The Sox drafted Brett as a pitcher in 1966, but other teams were prepared to develop him as a center fielder.

Sonny Siebert hit eight home runs for the Sox from 1969-72.

Since the start of interleague play in 1997, Josh Beckett led the Sox with seven hits and five RBIs. Two were home runs and another was a double. That Beckett was a former National Leaguer certainly helped.

Beckett was the last Red Sox pitcher to hit a home run, connecting off J.A. Happ at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on June 14, 2009.

Joe Kelly was the last Red Sox pitcher who stole a base. That came at Cincinnati on Aug. 12, 2014, when he swiped third base. Kelly took the bag without a throw as Dustin Pedroia drew a walk off an inattentive Mat Latos.

National League teams won’t have any trouble finding suitable DHs this season. But it certainly helps the Mets, who will now have a use for Yoenis Cespedes.

The Dodgers, who have such a deep bench, can use the spot to get at-bats for A.J. Pollock. Or they could put Justin Turner there at times with Max Muncy at third and Gavin Lux at second.

Arizona should finally be able to give Kevin Cron a good look. He had a 1.226 OPS over 82 games in Triple A last season. It’s also good news for Hunter Pence in his return to the Giants.

Ryan Braun, now 36, makes sense for Milwaukee, although he is still a good fielder. The Phillies also have a spot they can use Jay Bruce.

In theory, it also benefits J.D. Martinez. He has the right to opt out of his contract after this season and if the National League has a DH, that’s 15 more teams which could use him.

But Martinez also has $38,750,000 guaranteed over 2021-22, if he doesn’t opt out. In what’s sure to be a depressed free agent market, he probably will want to stick with what he has rather than risk the unknown.

Extra bases

Albert Pujols will pay the salaries of Angels employees in the Dominican Republic who were furloughed by the team. The five-month commitment will cost approximately $180,000, according to the Los Angeles Times. The Angels have an academy for prospects in Boca Chica and dropped nearly all of their employees off the payroll to save money without games being played . . . MLB has pushed back the signing period for amateur international free agents from July 2 to Jan. 15, 2021. It was, of course, a cost-cutting move. Many of those players, who are typically 16 or 17, have already agreed to their signing bonuses but will now have to wait six more months to receive them . . . MLB uniforms could have small advertising patches this season. Once the NBA caved in, it was inevitable other sports would follow. But it will still be a shame to deface classic uniforms such as the Red Sox, Dodgers, Yankees, Tigers, and Cardinals . . . ESPN’s “Long Gone Summer” was more a sappy love letter to Mark McGwire than a documentary about his home run battle with Sammy Sosa in 1998 and had among the worst initial ratings in the acclaimed “30 for 30” series. If you haven’t watched it yet, you’re not missing anything. McGwire’s use of performance-enhancing drugs was only briefly mentioned at the end and categorized as an innocent mistake to prevent injuries . . . The Hot Stove Cool Music benefit concert will be Thursday at 8 p.m. on YouTube. The show will feature Steven Tyler, Common, James Taylor, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, and Dropkick Murphys. The event will raise money for Theo and Paul Epstein’s Foundation To Be Named Later. David Ortiz, Bronson Arroyo, David Ross, and Ryan Dempster also will participate. Go to ftbnl.org for tickets and more information . . . Happy birthday to Ian Kinsler, who will be 38 on Monday. He played 37 regular-season games for the Sox in 2018 and started seven of the 14 playoff games to earn his first World Series ring. Kinsler had only a .604 OPS for the Sox but gave them defensive stability at second base over the final two months of the season after being acquired from the Angels on July 30 . . . Happy Father’s Day to all, especially my dad. When I was a high school kid covering American Legion games in and around New Bedford, he’d pull up a lawn chair and count pitches so my story would be a little bit better.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.