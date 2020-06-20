Nick Watney’s caddie and playing partners test negative for coronavirus

List missed the cut but Taylor is playing in Saturday’s third round. He began the day at 6 under par, in a tie for 53rd.

Watney’s caddie, Tony Navarro, 60, tested negative for the virus, as did Watney’s playing partners, Vaughn Taylor and Luke List, according to multiple reports Saturday.

The cautious optimism from a coronavirus-free event last week in the PGA Tour’s return, at the Colonial in Fort Worth, yielded to reality Friday when Nick Watney became the first player to test positive for COVID-19, at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, S.C.

Watney did not travel on the PGA Tour charter flight from Texas to South Carolina. He flew privately to the tournament with Sergio Garcia. Garcia told Golfweek he tested negative.

Eleven people were tested in contract tracing with Watney, and all came back negative.

The Tour conducted 369 coronavirus tests before the RBC Heritage and all were negative, including Watney.

Watney felt ill before his second round on Friday, was tested in the medical trailer in the parking lot, and while he awaited the results, went to the putting green, assuming he was playing.

When the test came back positive, he immediately withdrew. Watney chatted with Rory McIlroy on the putting green, and texted McIlroy to apologize for conversing with him.

Navarro must self-quarantine for at least 10 days, according to PGA Tour protocols. He was rooming at Hilton Head with Don Gadberry, who caddies for Brendon Todd. Gadberry also must self-quarantine.

Navarro told Golfweek he spoke to Watney Saturday and that he was feeling better.

“He feels good and just hopes and prays he didn’t infect anybody,” Navarro said.

Watney’s positive test raises questions about the viability of playing sports in a pandemic world. Major League Baseball temporarily shut down all of its spring training sites in Florida and Arizona after an coronavirus outbreak forced the Phillies, and later the Blue Jays, to cease operations at their spring sites in Florida.

At Clemson University in South Carolina, 21 football players and two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus Friday. Student-athletes returned to campus two weeks ago.

PGA Tour protocols will be put to the test next week. The Tour is in Cromwell, Conn., for the Travelers Championship. The top seven players in the world rankings are scheduled to be in the field. Fans will not be allowed to attend.

The PGA Tour had hoped for a return of a limited amount of fans at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, July 16-19. Jack Nicklaus’s tournament is the sixth on the Tour’s revamped schedule, and the second straight at Muirfield Village, which is scheduled to host the Workday Charity Open July 9-12.

