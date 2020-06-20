Three Tampa Bay Buccaneers test positive

Three unidentified members of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the team’s training facility, and the Bucs have closed affected areas of the building. The team said those areas will remain closed until extensive sanitizing is completed. All individuals who may have been exposed have been notified, the Bucs said in a statement, “and are following the established protocols, which include a 14-day quarantine period.” The team did not identify three people who tested positive. Team headquarters is remaining open under the first phase of the NFL’s reopening plan. The NFL Players Association advised players Saturday not to participate in group workouts ahead of the scheduled opening of teams’ training camps late next month, based on concerns related to the novel coronavirus pandemic . . . Jim Kiick , the versatile running back who helped the Miami Dolphins achieve the NFL’s only perfect season in 1972, has died. He was 73. The team announced the death Saturday. Kiick had battled memory issues in recent years and lived in an assisted living home.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will not comment on reports star player Auston Matthews has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Toronto Sun and The Toronto Star report that the center tested positive. The Leafs say a player’s medical information is private. Toronto deferred to the NHL’s policy on handling test results, with the league providing updates on testing totals and positive tests without disclosing the identities of affected clubs or players. Judd Moldaver, Matthews’s agent, did not respond to requests for comment. According to the Sun, Matthews, 22, has self-quarantined in his Arizona home and hopes to be ready to play if the NHL season resumes. The NHL hopes to open training camps next month, and finish off the 2019-20 season later this summer. Matthews had 47 goals and 33 assists in 70 games before the suspension of the season on March 12. Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen stayed with Matthews in Arizona for the first stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, but according to the Toronto Sun he tested negative for the novel coronavirus and is no longer in Arizona, where the state’s department of health reported 3,246 new positive cases of COVID-19, exceeding Thursday’s single-day high of 2,519 cases.

Basketball

NBA firms up schedule

In what will be a hectic time for teams this fall, the NBA decided to hold its draft on Oct. 16, saying clubs can begin talking to free agents two days later. The annual moratorium will begin at 12:01 a.m. EDT on Oct. 19 and continue through noon on Oct. 23, the league told teams on Saturday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press. As was the case last season, teams and free agents can begin negotiating six hours before the moratorium — so 6 p.m. EDT on Oct. 18. It could be a busy few days in October for the NBA. If the schedule for the restarted season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida, goes as planned, Game 7 of the NBA Finals could be held on Oct. 13, followed by the draft three days later and then free agency almost immediately following. The NBA also firmed up Aug. 17 as the early entry deadline and Oct. 6 as the early entry withdrawal dates . . . Suspended since Jan. 24 by the coronavirus pandemic, the Chinese Basketball Association restarted after an almost five-month shutdown, with fewer foreign players and no fans in the stands for the start of the league’s semifinals.

Colleges

Kansas State pauses football workouts

Kansas State paused all voluntary workouts for football student-athletes for two weeks after 14 student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 following testing of more than 130 student-athletes on Friday. The school said those who have tested positive are being medically managed according to current guidelines. That includes self-isolation for 10 days and until the patient is without fever for 72 hours without medication, whichever takes longer. Athletics director Gene Taylor said the university felt temporarily pausing all football workouts and access to facilities was the best decision for everyone . . . . . . UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond wrote to football players about the concerns raised in a letter received by the department on Friday. The Los Angeles Times reported that 30 players signed a letter asking for a third-party health official to monitor football practices. The letter also sought anonymous whistle-blower protections for athletes and staff to report violations, along with making sure each player’s decision to return to campus is voluntary without fear of losing a scholarship . . . A second unidentified West Virginia football player tested positive for the coronavirus, the college said Saturday. An investigation identified additional football players who have come into contact with the athlete and those people will also self-quarantine as a safety precaution, the college said.

Auto racing

Two Stewart-Haas personnel positive

Stewart-Haas Racing confirmed two unidentified employees tested posted for COVID-19. Those who test positive can not be among the 16 permitted to go to Talladega Superspeedway for Sunday’s race under NASCAR’s virus rules. SHR said “robust protocols” are in place to “mitigate the spread of the virus while maintaining the health and safety of all members of the organization and greater community.” NASCAR refused to divulge any information on positive coronavirus tests or if personnel have been denied entrance at events after going through the mandatory health screenings at the track. Talladega is a warmup for expanded admission next month. NASCAR said this week as many as 30,000 people can attend the All-Star race in Tennessee, and Texas Motor Speedway plans to allow fans at its event . . . With the return of racing to a superspeedway, NASCAR made changes to its Cup Series cars after Ryan Newman’s frightening crash in the season-opening Daytona 500. The changes, which are for superspeedway tracks only, include the elimination of aero ducts, a reduction in size of throttle body and slip tape must be applied along the entire length of the lower rearward facing surfaces of the rear bumper cover. Given the elimination of practice and qualifying sessions of condensed race weekend schedules, teams will enter the race with no practical knowledge of their effect . . . A judge left in place an injunction barring a North Carolina stock car racetrack from holding races. The injunction, issued last week against Ace Speedway in Alamance County, was sought after the speedway defied restrictions on large crowds implemented to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and drew a crowd of 2,000 fans for a race held earlier this month, when the speedway posted a sign saying the event was being held “in peaceful protest of injustice and inequality everywhere.”

Coronavirus

Rio’s mayor halts soccer matches

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Marcelo Crivella has suspended all professional soccer matches in the city only three days after play restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic. Crivella issued a decree on Saturday arguing time is needed to adapt safety protocols for all teams. The suspension is valid for five days. On Thursday night, Flamengo beat Bangu 3-0 at Maracanã Stadium in the first professional soccer match in South America in nearly three months. The game marked the return of Brazil’s state leagues, but at a field hospital near a stadium gate doctors said two COVID-19 patients had died . . . Atlanta United confirmed a second positive result for a player following mandatory club testing on Friday. The team announced its first positive result for a player on Thursday. The second player was asymptomatic and has been in isolation since Wednesday, adhering with MLS health and safety protocols that require at least two positive tests to ensure the first result was not a false positive . . . The Australian Football League CEO Gillon McLachlan postponed a game between Essendon and Melbourne because an Essendon player, Conor McKenna, who recently returned from Ireland, tested positive for COVID-19, a day before a scheduled game against Melbourne. McKenna, though, remained asymptomatic.

Miscellany

Wie gives birth to daughter

Michelle Wie West, the 2014 US Women’s Open golf champion, announced on Instagram she and her husband, Golden State Warriors executive Jonnie West, the son of NBA great Jerry West, became parents on Friday of a daughter, Makenna Kamalei Yoona West. The 30-year-old Wie was born and raised in Honolulu. Kamalei is a Hawaiian for “beloved child.”