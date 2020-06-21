It Gets Better Project features local drag queen Jujubee in virtual Pride festival

Join “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star and Lowell native Jujubee for It Gets Better’s virtual Pride festival, It Gets Better: A Digital Pride Experience . Hosted by Broadway performer and activist Peppermint, the event features Jujubee performing alongside fellow drag queen Crystal Methyd and singer Rebecca Black. Also on the itinerary is a tutorial from makeup artist Louie Castro, a workout class with fitness influencer Caleb Marshall, and special appearances from LGBTQ+ bloggers, musicians, and personalities.

The It Gets Better Project is a Los Angeles-based organization dedicated to uplifting and connecting the voices of LGBTQ+ youth. Digital Pride Experience seeks to honor the history of Pride Month and will stream on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch June 24-26.

