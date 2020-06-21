30 new COVID-19 deaths in Mass., 125 new cases as downward trends hold

Massachusetts authorities said Sunday that 30 more people have died from COVID-19, and that public health officials have detected 125 new cases in the state. The figures came as state data shows that key measurements in the fight against the novel coronavirus continued a general encouraging trend.

The state has now seen 107,061 cases of COVID-19 and 7,858 deaths, according to a Department of Public Health report that includes both probable and confirmed cases. When only confirmed cases are counted, the numbers are 102,333 cases and 7,677 deaths.

Fewer people among those tested have been turning out positive for the coronavirus, the state said Sunday. The seven-day weighted average of positive test rates held steady Saturday at 1.9 percent. It has dropped 93 percent since April 15.