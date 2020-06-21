9-year-old boy dies after falling from ninth-floor apartment in Brockton

Authorities are investigating after a 9-year-old boy was killed in a fall from a ninth-floor apartment in Brockton on Sunday morning.

Brockton police responded to a 911 call from one of the boy’s family members around 9:25 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement issued by the office of Plymouth Country District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

The boy had fallen from a ninth-floor window at the Belair Tower in Brockton and was found unresponsive when first responders arrived at the scene, according to the statement.