9-year-old boy dies after falling from ninth-floor apartment in Brockton

Authorities are investigating after a 9-year-old boy was killed in a fall from a ninth-floor apartment in Brockton on Sunday morning.
Brockton police responded to a 911 call from one of the boy’s family members around 9:25 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement issued by the office of Plymouth Country District Attorney Timothy Cruz.
The boy had fallen from a ninth-floor window at the Belair Tower in Brockton and was found unresponsive when first responders arrived at the scene, according to the statement.
The boy was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead.
No foul play is suspected, according to the district attorney’s statement. An investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not released the boy’s identity.
No further information was immediately available.
