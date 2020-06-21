A 97-year-old Quincy resident sends her first text

“I just love it,” MacDonald said in an interview Sunday. “I wish that I had done it before.”

The Quincy resident sent her first text message on Tuesday with the help of a friend. She hopes the new method of communication will help her stay in touch with loved ones.

Gertrude “Trudy” MacDonald may be less than a month away from her 98th birthday, but she’s not afraid to learn something new.

Fellow Quincy resident Kathryn Campbell was the friend who helped MacDonald use her Cricket Wireless flip phone to text. The 83-year-old first met MacDonald in a class at the local YMCA several years ago.

“She’s my good buddy,” Campbell said about MacDonald. “As she gets older I like to help her as much as possible.”

On Tuesday the two friends met in the parking lot of the Marina Bay condominium neighborhood of Quincy for the lesson. MacDonald’s first text, sent to several friends and family, contained several heart emojis.

“Gotta keep up with you,” she wrote.

MacDonald (right) and Kathryn Campbell Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

Campbell said her friend was inspired to learn to text after receiving an update to her phone service. The change happened to coincide with the coronavirus pandemic, which made in-person meetings more difficult.

“She felt like she was the only one who didn’t text,” Campbell said.

MacDonald — who enjoys painting, using her iPad, and communicating by e-mail — has always been good about keeping abreast of new technologies, though she denies it, Campbell said.

“I’m certainly not a computer guru by any means but the things I do I enjoy,” MacDonald said.

Since she began texting, MacDonald has heard more from her grandson, who lives in Vermont.

“The younger generation especially — they respond to texts more than anything,” she observed.

MacDonald, who will celebrate her birthday on July 14, acknowledged that some people her age are unable to pick up new skills due to dementia and other reasons associated with aging.

“If you’re capable of doing something I think you should,” she said. “You keep up with it as much as you can.”

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.