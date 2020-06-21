In Boston Sunday, march through Roxbury; clergy to ‘stand in solidarity’ against systemic racial injustices

Later, about two-dozen Black faith leaders from around Boston will join around 2 p.m. to pray for justice and peace, and to show a unified front on addressing issues pressuring the Black community and people of color such as police brutality, violence, and the city’s racial wealth gap, said Chris Worrell, who is helping to organize that event.

In Roxbury, about 40 participants in a Black Men’s March & Healing Rally in Malcolm X Park, almost exclusively Black men, started walking to Franklin Park around 12:45 p.m.

As Greater Boston celebrates Father’s Day Sunday, advocates speaking out for racial justice and police reform are holding events in the city today, including a march through Roxbury and prayer ceremony by local clergy in Dorchester this afternoon.

“This prayer ceremony is to stand in solidarity with my fellow faith leaders. The Church has always been a place for hope, sanctuary and peace. We hope to bring that to Boston with representation from various faith institutions and many different denominations,” Worrell said in a statement. “Today is about us coming together to combat all the wrongs going on from the systematic racial injustices to the killing of young black and brown people through police brutality.”

The prayer ceremony begins at the main entrance to the Franklin Park Zoo, organizers said.

The clergy event comes amid Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the country day after day demanding an end to police violence against Blacks and frequent calls for redirecting police budgets to other community uses.

Protests in recent weeks were touched off by several killings of Blacks, including George Floyd, who died on Memorial Day while in Minneapolis police custody.

In a widely publicized video recorded by a bystander, a police officer pinned his knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes while the 46-year-old told police he couldn’t breathe and called out for his mother. Four officers have been charged in Floyd’s death.

Worrell, 34, is a lifelong Dorchester resident who has hosted Sunday Morning Worship on 88.5 FM for 13 years. In an interview Sunday morning, he said he thinks the demonstrations will have a lasting effect on the city and the nation as a whole.

“There is going to be a change. One of the hardest things was watching George Floyd’s murder... the guy is grasping for breath and screaming for his mother. It touched everyone,” he said. “We know there is a problem, and everyone is crying out to God that we need justice here in our community, and in our nation.”

Other issues, like the dramatic wealth gap between Boston’s residents -- Blacks have a median net worth of $8, compared to a six-figure income for whites -- also need to be addressed, Worrell said.

Local leaders have been responsive to these concerns, including Mayor Martin J. Walsh, city councilors, and state and federal lawmakers.

Those officials “have their ears open,” he said, though there is still work to do in Boston, such as on education.

“I went through METCO. There is a difference between a Sudbury education, and a Boston Public [School] education,” said Worrell, a graduate of Lincoln-Sudbury High School. “All around the board, there is a difference between what the white people of Boston are dealing with, and what the Black people are dealing with.”

At 4 p.m. starting at the Franklin Park Zoo, the Juneteenth means Fight for Justice! Boston Speakout and March event is scheduled to be held by Answer Coalition Boston and Party for Socialism and Liberation Boston.

The event calls for the jailing of cops involved in killings and to reopen cases, to defund police and “fully fund” social services, and for the demilitarization of communities, organizers said.

In response to ongoing calls to defund Boston police, Walsh is proposing to reallocate $12 million the department’s budget to other services. Organizers of the Nubian Square march criticized the amount, saying it is less than 3 percent of the city’s total police budget.

“It is completely rational why many are in the streets demanding that cities defund the police — they consume too much of our tax dollars for little in return but brutality and lack of accountability,” organizers said on Facebook.

Organizers asked participants to meet in the green space near the Franklin Park Zoo entrance, according to a Facebook post. Demonstrators will march down Blue Hill Avenue, then onto Warren Street to Nubian Square and Dudley station, then congregate around the nearby OneUnited Bank and Citizens Bank location.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com. Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.