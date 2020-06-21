Crews battle fire at Milton paper mill

Firefighters were battling a blaze at a paper mill along Truman Parkway in Milton on Sunday evening, officials said.
A dispatcher confirmed that crews were on scene around 11:15 p.m. Further information about the fire was not immediately available.
Although it wasn’t clear if it was the same place, fire crews in 2018 responded to a one-alarm fire at an abandoned paper mill at 366 Truman Parkway. No one was injured in that fire.
This story is developing and will be updated.
