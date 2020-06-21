Gerard Doherty, a last link to all three Kennedy presidential campaigns, dies at 92

“When I came in the door,” he later recalled, “she said, ‘There’s some damn idiot who read that article and has been on the phone. He’s trying to imitate John Kennedy, or says he’s Ted Kennedy, and keeps looking for Gerald. “Is Gerald there?” I don’t mind once, but he’s called three times looking for Gerald and I think it’s some smart aleck guy.’ "

The first time Edward M. Kennedy called Gerard Doherty’s Charlestown home, his wife all but hung up on him, even though a newspaper had reported that Mr. Doherty might be recruited to work on Kennedy’s first US Senate campaign, in 1962.

The caller was indeed Ted Kennedy, who invited Mr. Doherty to drop by his house that evening — a visit that began a friendship that lasted until the senator’s death in 2009.

Mr. Doherty, who worked on the presidential campaigns of all three Kennedy brothers — possibly the last person alive who could make that claim — died in his sleep Tuesday in the Charlestown house where he had been born. He was 92.

“He was one of my father’s most trusted confidants,” said the senator’s son Edward M. Kennedy Jr. “He was just an ever-present figure, and he didn’t seem to age at all.”

Victoria Reggie Kennedy, the senator’s widow, said in a statement that she knew Mr. Doherty “was someone special” from the first time they met.

“I was, of course, influenced by Teddy’s deep trust and affection for his friend, but my regard for Gerry grew to be very personal because of what I saw firsthand — a loving man of uncommon generosity and deep faith; a man of loyalty and purpose; a man who was involved in the issues of the day and always had his finger on the pulse of the people; and a man who loved Charlestown and Malden Catholic, and, of course, his family,” she said.

Mr. Doherty first worked on a Kennedy campaign in 1952, when John F. Kennedy was running for US Senate, so he had a lengthy history with the family when Jack, by then the president, summoned him to an Oval Office meeting early in his administration.

The president wanted someone who knew Massachusetts politics to guide the campaign when Ted first ran for US Senate. Mr. Doherty, a Harvard-educated state representative from Charlestown, was a sound choice.

After Edward Kennedy was elected, Mr. Doherty became part of the family’s trusted circle — a go-to campaign aide.

His duties included running Robert F. Kennedy’s organization in Indiana’s 1968 presidential primary, an effort that seemed shaky when Mr. Doherty flew in during a snowstorm to be greeted by the state campaign’s entire outfit — three volunteers. With Mr. Doherty’s help, Kennedy prevailed in the primary.

And when RFK’s son Joseph P. Kennedy II ran for Congress in Massachusetts in 1986, Mr. Doherty “was the eminence grise on that campaign,” said Kerry Kennedy, who is Joe’s sister and is president of the Robert Kennedy Human Rights organization.

Mr. Doherty “knew everything and everyone in Boston,” she added. “He explained the political landscape to a group of neophytes. He was always available 24/7 for everything we needed.”

Among those neophytes was her brother Chris. Fresh out of Boston College, he was assigned to run Joe’s campaign efforts in Watertown.

“I went to Teddy and said, ‘Who do I talk to? How do you run a campaign?’ He said, ‘Call Gerry Doherty,’ " Chris recalled. “So I went to meet Gerry and I took out a yellow legal pad and took six pages of notes that I still have. He laid it out, soup to nuts.”

Mr. Doherty “was like a genius to talk to,” Chris added.

“As my husband always said, Gerry not only seemed to know everybody and everything, but he also had spot-on political instincts,” Victoria Reggie Kennedy said, adding that after Ted’s 1962 US Senate campaign, “Gerry remained a trusted friend and advisor for the rest of my husband’s life, and I’m proud to say that, for the rest of Gerry’s life, he continued to be my dear and trusted friend as well. I will miss him very much.”

The younger of two brothers, Gerard Francis Doherty was born at home in Charlestown on April 6, 1928. He was not yet a teenager when his mother, Helen Rowan, died. His father, Edward M. Doherty, was a firefighter.

Mr. Doherty graduated from Malden Catholic High School and went to Harvard College, where he was part of the class of 1950, but finished his bachelor’s degree in 1952 after spending two years in a Saranac Lake, N.Y., sanatorium with tuberculosis.

“He was told at that time, when he was recuperating, that if he lived a careful life, he might live to be 30,” said his nephew Tim of Hull.

Ready to get on with his life, Mr. Doherty worked on JFK’s US Senate campaign, graduated from Wayne State University with a master’s in public health administration, and returned to Charlestown. There, he ran for state representative, falling short on his first try before spending four terms in the Legislature.

While serving on Beacon Hill, he graduated from Suffolk University Law School and focused his legal career on real estate law, including residences for the elderly and affordable housing.

In 1954, he married Marilyn Dillon, who worked as a grammar school teacher’s helper in Roxbury and was involved with organizations that advocated for education initiatives in Boston and Ireland. Mrs. Doherty died in 2016.

Mr. Doherty subsequently married Regina L. Quinlan, a retired state Superior Court justice, who is his only immediate survivor.

Throughout his life, he remained particularly close to his brother, Edward Jr., and Edward’s four sons: Edward III, Tim, James, and Daniel.

“He played an enormous role in guiding us, caring for us,” Tim said. “Gerry wanted us to excel at everything we did and was very involved in our lives.”

A funeral Mass was said on Saturday for Mr. Doherty. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden.

“We have lost a giant,” Victoria Reggie Kennedy said. “And we are all better for knowing him.”

Though Mr. Doherty was involved with other political campaigns, including Jimmy Carter’s 1976 presidential bid, he remained closest to the Kennedy family, particularly to Ted.

When the senator was injured in a 1964 plane crash and recuperated in a Western Massachusetts hospital, Mr. Doherty — who had a vacation home and farm in the Berkshires — kept him company.

“I used to go Saturday nights to visit him,” he recalled in an oral history for the Edward M. Kennedy Institute, adding that he would bring “ice cream and we’d chat.”

“One night we were talking and he asked me about my hospital stay with TB for years in the early ’50s. He wondered how families handle catastrophic illnesses,” Mr. Doherty said. “We talked a great deal about health insurance and helping people.”

Mr. Doherty recounted such experiences in “They Were My Friends: Jack, Bob and Ted: My Life In and Out of Politics,” his 2017 memoir.

Despite his close friendship with Ted Kennedy, Mr. Doherty was careful not to intrude. “I understand how important his time is to him,” he said in the oral history.

Still, Mr. Doherty added, “whenever I need him, he’s there.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.