Police say man was abducted, assaulted, and tied to tree in Derry, N.H.

Police in Manchester, N.H., were searching Sunday for a woman they believe was involved in the kidnapping and assault of a man who was left naked and tied to a tree in Derry, N.H.

Ariel Dupuis, 29, is wanted by police while another suspect, 45-year-old Ronald Betances, was arrested by Manchester police on Saturday, according to a statement from the Manchester Police Department.

On Friday, the victim told police he had been abducted at knife point and forced into a vehicle. His wallet and cell phone was taken, he said, and he was driven to several locations before arriving in Derry, according the statement.