Police say man was abducted, assaulted, and tied to tree in Derry, N.H.

Police in Manchester, N.H., were searching Sunday for a woman they believe was involved in the kidnapping and assault of a man who was left naked and tied to a tree in Derry, N.H.
Ariel Dupuis, 29, is wanted by police while another suspect, 45-year-old Ronald Betances, was arrested by Manchester police on Saturday, according to a statement from the Manchester Police Department.
On Friday, the victim told police he had been abducted at knife point and forced into a vehicle. His wallet and cell phone was taken, he said, and he was driven to several locations before arriving in Derry, according the statement.
Advertisement
The victim was then forced to take off his clothes, the statement said. He told police his feet and wrists were bound and he was assaulted before being left tied to a tree.
The man managed to free himself and contacted police, according to the statement.
Police say the victim and suspects knew each other and there is believed to be no threat to the public.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.
No further information was immediately available.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.