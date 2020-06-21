These videos show heavy thunderstorms and flash flooding hitting parts of Mass. Sunday night

“When you get heavy rain that quick, that’s where you can get some problems,” said meteorologist Andy Nash. He also said urban areas can be prone to more flooding since there’s less ground for water to soak in.

According to the National Weather Service, Randolph was hit with a little over two inches of rain from 4 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Heavy thunderstorms and rain led to flash flooding in some parts of Massachusetts, including Randolph and Waltham, on Sunday.

In Randolph, several cars were towed as a result of the flooding, said police Lieutenant Jeff Chaplin. Some intersections, including the Highland Avenue and Warren Street intersection, were hit hard.

Facebook user Dewey Schramm III documented the extent of the flooding outside a McDonald’s on Highland Avenue in Randolph. In the video, a car is submerged wheels-deep in water as rain continues to fall.

Simultaneously, parts of Waltham also experienced flooding and heavy winds.

The National Weather Service estimated about one to two inches of rain hitting some parts of the city, with a heavy strip of rain running along Highway 128.

NBC 10 news director Scott Isaacs tweeted a video of the scene in Waltham around 5:20 p.m., describing 128 South as “an ocean.”

Julia Airey, who tweeted about her experience driving during the storm, compared her drive near Waltham to a “water park ride.”

Tony Moy documented the strong winds and rains swaying trees and power lines in Waltham.

Sunday’s winds also caused problems in Billerica, where police Sergeant John Harring said there were reports of at least two trees down early Sunday evening. Thankfully, he said, there were no power outages.

