Three injured after vehicle strikes State Police cruiser on I-91 in West Springfield

The vehicle was traveling northbound near exit 14 when it struck the cruiser from behind at 12:45 p.m., State Police said in a statement. The cruiser was pushed forward and struck a Holyoke firefighter, who was battling the tractor-trailer fire.

Three people, including a state trooper and a firefighter, were injured after a vehicle struck a police cruiser at the scene of a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 91 in West Springfield Sunday afternoon, State Police said.

A state trooper was in the cruiser at the crash, according to the statement. The trooper, the firefighter, and the driver of the vehicle, who was not identified, were all taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

