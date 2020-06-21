Two canoers rescued on Town River in Bridgewater Saturday night

Bridgewater police officers and firefighters rescued two canoers who were stranded on the Town River Saturday night, officials said.
A father called police around 8:30 p.m. to report that while his son and his friend, both 22, were canoeing on the Town River, their vessel became damaged and was taking on water, the Bridgewater police and fire departments said in a joint statement.
Officials responded to the Lake Nippenicket boat ramp, where firefighters deployed a rescue air boat, the statement said. They then navigated to the entrance to the Town River.
They made verbal contact with the canoers, but were unable to identify their exact location, the statement said. An officer confirmed their location with a drone, and the canoers were found about 200 feet away.
The canoers were then guided out of the water and brought to the shore. They were evaluated, cleared, and reunited with their families, the statement said.
”Deploying the drone from the deck of the fire boat and using thermal imaging gave responders the visibility they needed to locate the individuals,“ Bridgewater Police Chief Christopher Delmonte said in the statement. “Fortunately weather conditions were favorable, the individuals were not injured and coordination with the fire department was well executed.”
