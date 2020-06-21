Two canoers rescued on Town River in Bridgewater Saturday night

Bridgewater police officers and firefighters rescued two canoers who were stranded on the Town River Saturday night, officials said.

A father called police around 8:30 p.m. to report that while his son and his friend, both 22, were canoeing on the Town River, their vessel became damaged and was taking on water, the Bridgewater police and fire departments said in a joint statement.

Officials responded to the Lake Nippenicket boat ramp, where firefighters deployed a rescue air boat, the statement said. They then navigated to the entrance to the Town River.