Warren says John Bolton should have spoken up sooner

“Let me understand this: This is a man who knew what was going on, had firsthand evidence of what was going on, in the White House, and by golly, he just keeps his mouth shut because because he wants to collect $2 million on a book deal?” Warren said. “This is outrageous what he has done.”

“It just makes me grind my teeth,” Warren said during a morning appearance on WCVB-TV.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren said Sunday that she is unimpressed by former White House aide John Bolton’s decision to come forward with his critical account of his time in the Trump administration, arguing that Bolton should have spoken up immediately — rather than waiting until he was selling a tell-all book.

Bolton left his job as national security adviser in 2019, and he became a crucial figure in President Trump’s impeachment trial. Bolton declined to testify voluntarily during the proceedings, but eventually said he would testify if subpoenaed by the Senate.

Democrats pushed to call Bolton, but Republicans blocked the move before voting to acquit Trump.

Bolton claims in the book, “The Room Where it Happened,” that he had conversations with Trump in which the president linked the release of security aid for Ukraine with an announcement by the Ukrainian president that an investigation into Trump’s political rivals was underway. Those allegations touch on issues central to the impeachment proceedings.

“Blame Bolton, but blame every single Republican senator who said, ‘No witnesses,‘” Warren said. “They are responsible for our not having gotten this information last January in the middle of an impeachment trial, at a time when it would have made a difference.”

Also Sunday, Warren kept herself in contention for the Democratic vice presidential nomination. Presumptive nominee Joe Biden, the former vice president, has been considering Warren and several other women as running mates.

He has also been facing pressure to pick a woman of color for nominee. Last week, former presidential candidate and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the running to be vice president and urged Biden to select a woman of color.

On the television program, Warren was asked if she would make a similar declaration. She replied by saying that she would support whomever Biden chooses.

“Every woman being considered is extremely qualified and would be an asset to the vice president, both in his camp for the presidency and in the White House,” Warren said. “Whoever he chooses, I am 100 percent committed to doing what it takes to elect Joe Biden and helping to elect Democrats up and down the ballot,” Warren said.

Warren, an attorney and legal scholar, also said she did not see herself becoming a US Supreme Court nominee under a Biden presidency, saying, “I don’t think that’s where my contributions lie.”

She added that the first order of business for a Biden administration will have to be dealing with the public health and economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve got to get this pandemic under control. We cannot reopen this economy if the number of COVID-19 cases is continuing to rise, if people are worried about sending their kids to schools, worried about going into shops, worried about going to churches and synagogues,” Warren said.

Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andyrosen.