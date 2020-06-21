Woman suffers serious injuries after her car hits tree, catches on fire in Rockland

A woman suffered serious injuries after her car hit a tree and caught on fire Sunday afternoon in Rockland, officials said.
Police and fire responded to a call around 3 p.m. reporting a car hitting a tree on Hingham Street, fire Lieutenant David Cowing said.
When police arrived on scene, the car was on fire, said Cowing. Bystanders helped pull out the 19-year old female driver, who was the only occupant of the SUV.
The victim suffered serious injuries and was rushed to South Shore Hospital for treatment, he said.
The cause of the fire is not yet known. No further details were immediately available.
Shortly before 3pm firefighters responded to an SUV vs tree on Hingham St. The SUV caught fire and neighbors helped pull the victim out. Firefighters treated the victim and quickly extinguished the fire. The patient was transported to SSH. No further information is available. pic.twitter.com/FlAy09MC5z— ROCKLAND FIREFIGHTERS (@RocklandFire) June 21, 2020
