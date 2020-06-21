fb-pixel

Woman suffers serious injuries after her car hits tree, catches on fire in Rockland

By Maysoon Khan Globe Correspondent,Updated June 21, 2020, an hour ago
A woman suffered serious injuries after her car hit a tree and then caught on fire on Sunday in Rockland.
A woman suffered serious injuries after her car hit a tree and caught on fire Sunday afternoon in Rockland, officials said.

Police and fire responded to a call around 3 p.m. reporting a car hitting a tree on Hingham Street, fire Lieutenant David Cowing said.

When police arrived on scene, the car was on fire, said Cowing. Bystanders helped pull out the 19-year old female driver, who was the only occupant of the SUV.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was rushed to South Shore Hospital for treatment, he said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. No further details were immediately available.

