Woman suffers serious injuries after her car hits tree, catches on fire in Rockland

A woman suffered serious injuries after her car hit a tree and caught on fire Sunday afternoon in Rockland, officials said.

Police and fire responded to a call around 3 p.m. reporting a car hitting a tree on Hingham Street, fire Lieutenant David Cowing said.

When police arrived on scene, the car was on fire, said Cowing. Bystanders helped pull out the 19-year old female driver, who was the only occupant of the SUV.