Fewer than 6,200 attended Trump rally, Tulsa fire department says, and adviser says Trump was joking when he complained about COVID-19 testing

Turnout for President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday was just under 6,200 people, a spokesman for the city’s fire department said. That’s far fewer than the over 19,000-seat capacity at the BOK Center.
The Trump campaign blamed “radical protesters” for blocking entrances and causing the cancellation of an earlier outdoor Trump speech, though there was little evidence the 100 or so protesters outside the arena had actually stopped anyone.
Trump at the rally ramped up his criticism of the protests that have broken out after the death of George Floyd on May 25, a day after warning against “protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes” who might plan to converge on Tulsa.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said that Trump was being “tongue in cheek” when he claimed at the rally that he asked officials to slow down coronavirus testing.
Navarro said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that Trump made the comment in a “light moment.”
During the rally, Trump explained that the “bad part” of widespread testing is that it leads to logging more virus cases. New cases have recently risen in several states, but not just due to testing.
The United States has tested more than 25 million people for the coronavirus. The country has reported more than 2.2 million confirmed cases and about 120,000 COVID-19 deaths, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. The real numbers are believed to be higher.
In response to Trump’s remarks, Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden criticized Trump for putting politics ahead of the safety and health of Americans.