Fewer than 6,200 attended Trump rally, Tulsa fire department says, and adviser says Trump was joking when he complained about COVID-19 testing

Turnout for President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday was just under 6,200 people, a spokesman for the city’s fire department said. That’s far fewer than the over 19,000-seat capacity at the BOK Center.

The Trump campaign blamed “radical protesters” for blocking entrances and causing the cancellation of an earlier outdoor Trump speech, though there was little evidence the 100 or so protesters outside the arena had actually stopped anyone.

Trump at the rally ramped up his criticism of the protests that have broken out after the death of George Floyd on May 25, a day after warning against “protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes” who might plan to converge on Tulsa.