Chelsea residents’ needs will be overlooked without accurate census count

Thank you for the editorial “Low-balling the Chelsea population a threat to the state’s COVID-19 epicenter” (Ideas, June 14). The Gaston Institute for Latino Community Development and Public Policy at the University of Massachusetts Boston recently partnered with the City of Chelsea to study barriers to participation in the 2020 Census for the city’s Latinx community, and to develop “¡Aquí Estamos y Contamos!”, a Spanish-language outreach campaign to increase census completion rates. We found that trusted leaders and community-based organizations such as the Chelsea Collaborative are key to increasing awareness about the importance of completing the census.

Community leaders are also important for assuring the city’s many immigrants that thecensus counts all residents, including noncitizens. Indeed, the city’s official population has been undercounted, and given the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 infection rates in Chelsea, more federal funding will be needed to strengthen health care delivery, workforce development programs, affordable housing, and additional resources for public schooling, among many things. Without an accurate census count, the needs of many of Chelsea’s residents will continue to be invisible.