Amid a national spike in COVID-19 cases, BC football to start workouts

Meanwhile, the Atlantic Coast Conference chose to allow its schools to decide for themselves when to allow athletes to return. Louisville was the first to begin workouts. bringing athletes back June 8.

The NCAA’s moratorium on off-campus activities was lifted on May 31, allowing teams to resume training. The voluntary nature of the practices meant that coaches could not be present, but strength staff members could.

As football programs across the country are dealing with players testing positive for COVID-19 after returning for voluntary workouts this month, Boston College is expected to have players report on Monday.

Many programs across the country returned to training earlier this month with safety plans outlined for everyone involved. Still, several schools have seen athletes test positive for the virus shortly after returning. More than 30 schools have confirmed positive tests, according to a log kept by USA Today.

The most notable case came from Atlantic Coast Conference rival Clemson, which had 28 members of the athletic department test positive, a majority of them football players and staff. At Florida State, one football player tested positive as well.

Kansas State announced Saturday it was suspending its voluntary workouts for two weeks after 14 athletes tested positive. Houston suspended workouts indefinitely after six confirmed cases.

At UCLA, a group of players crafted a document demanding protections against neglect and mismanagement amid the pandemic, asking that a third-party health official be available to monitor all football workouts, according to the Los Angles Times.

As of Sunday, Massachusetts had reported 107,061 cases of COVID-19 and 7,858 deaths, according to the Department of Public Health.

