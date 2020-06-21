Brett Favre compares Colin Kaepernick to Pat Tillman

“It’s not easy for a guy his age -- black or white, Hispanic, whatever -- to stop something that you’ve always dreamed of doing, and put it on hold, maybe forever, for something that you believe in,” Favre said of Kaepernick.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Favre said Kaepernick was similar to Tillman in that he sacrificed a portion of his playing career because of his off-field beliefs.

Brett Favre said this weekend that he’d expect Colin Kaepernick to receive the same sort of “hero status” as the late Pat Tillman.

“I can only think of right off the top of my head, Pat Tillman is another guy that did something similar,” Favre said. “And, we regard him as a hero. So, I’d assume that hero status will be stamped [on] Kaepernick as well.”

Tillman, a defensive back with the Cardinals, left the NFL after Sept. 11 and enlisted in the Army. He was killed in Afghanistan in 2004. The 32-year-old Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016, the same season he knelt during the national anthem to protest racial inequality.

Favre counts himself as a fan of the former San Francisco quarterback.

“I thought he was a dynamic player when he was playing in his prime,” Favre said. “He’s still young and hasn’t been hit in several years, so there’s no reason to think that he’s lost that much of a step.”

