Dak Prescott set to sign franchise tag, report says

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is planning to sign his $31.4 million franchise tender by Monday, according to ESPN.

The Cowboys had placed the franchise tag on Prescott on March 18.

Prescott agreeing to the tender would be the latest chapter in the ongoing saga between the quarterback and the team. The Cowboys had initially tried to sign him to an extension last offseason, but the quarterback held off, a move that looks like it might pay dividends for Prescott; the team reportedly approached him earlier in the offseason with a deal that would have made Prescott one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the game.