Instant replay: The best sports TV on Monday

Rangers-Bruins, January 31, 2009

Tuukka Rask has 50 regular-season shutouts in his NHL career. This is the first, a 35-save gem in his fourth career start.

NESN, 6 p.m.

Yankees-Red Sox, Game 1, 2018 ALDS

J.D. Martinez sets the tone for a fulfilling Red Sox postseason with a three-run homer in the first inning.

NESN, 8 p.m.

Falcons-Patriots, Super Bowl LI

I always felt bad that James White (14 catches, 110 yards, 6 carries, 29 yards, 3 total touchdowns) didn’t win the MVP. But there’s really no way to give it to anyone other than Tom Brady.

NFL Network, 8 p.m.

