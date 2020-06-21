Positive COVID-19 test cancels Novak Djokovic’s exhibition

Grigor Dimitrov has tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the cancellation of a tennis exhibition event in Croatia where top-ranked Novak Djokovic was due to play in the final. Dimitrov, ranked No. 19 and a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist, is the highest-profile current player to say he has the virus. His announcement Sunday on his Instagram page comes at the end of a week when the US Open said it would go forward.The professional tennis tours have been suspended since March and are planning to resume in August.

Football

Former USC OL Tuerk dead at 26

Max Tuerk, an All-America offensive lineman at the University of Southern California who was drafted by the Chargers, died at 26. Tuerk’s family said he died Saturday while hiking with his parents on a favorite trail in Cleveland National Forest north of San Diego. No details were provided. Tuerk played for the Trojans from 2012-15. He was a freshman All-American and an All-Pac-12 first-team selection in 2014. As a three-year starter, he played under three head coaches — Lane Kiffin, Steve Sarkisian and Clay Helton. The Chargers selected Tuerk in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft, but a knee injury during his senior year affected his progress. Despite making the Chargers’ roster, he was inactive all season.

Soccer

Everton plays Liverpool to draw

Everton held host Liverpool to a 0-0 draw. Liverpool is an unprecedented 23 points in front of the English Premier League, but it is now no longer so certain that a victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday at Anfield will seal its first title in 30 years. That scenario will require Burnley not losing to second-place defending champion Manchester City on Monday … Soccer resumed in one of the Italian cities hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic with a poignant Serie A match as Atalanta gave a much-needed boost to the residents of Bergamo. Atalanta beat Sassuolo, 4-1, in its first Serie A match in 112 days and the first in Bergamo since Feb. 15 … American Christian Pulisic sparked Chelsea to a 2-1 comeback victory over Aston Villa in Birmingham, England. Pulisic returned from an adductor muscle injury and scored the tying goal five minutes after entering in the second half. Olivier Giroud put Chelsea ahead two minutes later as the Blues strengthen their hold on fourth place in the Premier League … Newcastle beat 10-man Sheffield United, 3-0, in the Premier League on to virtually guarantee its top-flight status for another year and make the club an even more attractive option for its controversial potential buyers … Dynamo Moscow said that three of its players tested positive for the coronavirus as its game on the Russian soccer league’s restart weekend was postponed. That game was the second to be disrupted by the coronavirus since the Russian league restarted Friday after a three-month pause. League and federation officials said this development did not justify stopping the season … Real Betis fired coach Rubi after the team’s third consecutive setback since the Spanish league resumed. The decision was announced a few hours after the team lost 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao … Bundesliga, the German soccer league, on Monday is set to announce that Comcast Corp.-owned Sky and the DAZN streaming service will pay less than the 4.64 billion euros (around $5.2 billion) generated in the 2017-21 agreements, people with knowledge of the deals told the Associated Press.

UFC

Lightweight fight investigated

The Nevada State Athletic Commission will investigate why Max Rohskopf’s cornerman refused to stop Saturday’s UFC lightweight fight against Austin Hubbard after Rohskopf reportedly said to ‘‘call it'' nine times in the rest period entering the third and final round, according to ESPN. NSAC inspector Charvez Foger stopped the fight on Rohskopf’s behalf when his chief cornerman, Robert Drysdale, refused to do so. Hubbard (12-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC) was awarded a second-round TKO. Rohskopf, a former North Carolina State wrestler and 5-0 lightweight prospect agreed to fight Hubbard on short notice last week in a preliminary bout for UFC’s Fight Night in Las Vegas … UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes dominated Alexander Volkov with wrestling Saturday night, earning his fourth consecutive victory in a suffocating unanimous decision in Las Vegas. Featherweight Josh Emmett won a unanimous decision over Shane Burgos in a thrilling joint performance during the penultimate bout of the fan-free UFC Apex gym.

Miscellany

Ex-Cub Russell signs with Korean team

Former Chicago Cubs All-Star shortstop Addison Russell will look to rebuild his baseball career abroad after he signed a one-year, $530,000 contract with the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization. Russell, 26, was cut from the Cubs in December after the Major League Baseball club declined to offer a new contract, making the 2016 All-Star a free agent one year after he was suspended for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy … A horse injured after crossing the finish line of a race at Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif., was euthanized, making it the 15th fatality at the race track since late December. Strictly Biz, a 4-year-old colt, fractured his right knee while galloping past the finish of the sixth race Saturday. The attending veterinarian determined it was an unrecoverable injury. Ridden by Jose Valdivia Jr., Strictly Biz finished sixth among eight horses in the $51,000 race on the turf … British superbike rider Ben Godfrey, 25, died from injuries he suffered after falling from his bike in a collision with another bike at an event on the Donington Park track in central England .