Urgency creeping into MLB discussions

Adding urgency to the talks is that each side is attempting to measure exactly how the pandemic’s persistence and increase in COVID-19 cases could affect any agreement that’s reached.

Whether the pandemic will allow the season to take place at all is far from certain, but, on Sunday, MLB and the MLBPA continued to bargain and discuss ways to narrow their differences and make contingency plans over what appears to be no more than a 60-game season this year.

The calendar and COVID-19 are working together to move MLB owners and players closer to settling on what the 2020 baseball season could look like.

Advertisement

The union’s Executive Committee still has to vote on whether to accept the owners’ last offer of 60 games or reject it and have MLB commissioner Rob Manfred set a season of 60 or fewer games.

On Sunday, USA Today reported that in the past week, 40 players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Manfred sent a letter to MLBPA executive director Tony Clark on Sunday that said, in part, that playing more than 60 games was not going to be possible given the new plan for each of the 30 teams to host spring training at their home ballparks, according to multiple reports. The Athletic reported that players would report June 29, meaning there would be only 66 days to complete 60 games by the Sept. 27 end date the owners want in order to maximize their chances of squeezing in a full expanded playoffs.

In the union’s last counterproposal, for 70 games last week, it agreed to the expanded playoffs — 16 teams, up from the current 10 — for this season and next.

The difference in guaranteed salary between 60 and 70 games is $260 million, or about $8.67 million per team.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, news broke that began to heighten concern about the feasibility of playing all two regular-season months, as well as one month of the postseason uninterrupted: COVID-19 flare-ups in the Phillies’ and Blue Jays’ camps, MLB deciding to shut down the camps for a deep clean, and then the decision to hold the second “spring” training in each team’s home ballpark.

MLB reportedly responded to the players’ concern that their agreeing to expanded playoffs — which the owners dearly want because it’s a lucrative source of TV revenues — for two years left them giving up too much by saying that there would be no expanded playoffs, and no universal DH, in 2021 if the season gets shortened.

The new talks Sunday meant the union pushed back plans to hold its vote.

The Executive Board consists of the 30 player reps and the eight-member subcommittee, and it includes Red Sox pitcher Collin McHugh, along with James Paxton of the Yankees. Also on that committee are Andrew Miller, Daniel Murphy, Max Scherzer, Elvis Andrus, Cory Gearrin, and Chris Iannetta.

Although the union never considered the issue in doubt because it was included in the sides’ March 26 agreement, any agreement reached will have the players receive full prorated pay of their 2020 salaries.

Besides bargaining on the length, the sides still have to sign off on health and safety protocols, matters whose importance has only grown over the past week.

At issue are 2020 salary and service time being available for players who opt out of playing for all or some of the season if they are not only high-risk themselves, but have an immediate family member at high risk, as well. That would include a player with a pregnant wife, a group that includes Mike Trout of the Angels and Gerrit Cole of the Yankees.

Advertisement

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB