China may enact Hong Kong security law at end of June

Updated June 21, 2020, 45 minutes ago
Demonstrators wearing protective masks shine lights from their smartphones during a protest in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong, China, on Friday, June 12, 2020.
Demonstrators wearing protective masks shine lights from their smartphones during a protest in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong, China, on Friday, June 12, 2020.Justin Chin/Bloomberg

BEIJING (AP) — China's top lawmaking body has announced a three-day session for the end of this month, a move that raises the possibility of the enactment of a national security law for Hong Kong that has stirred debate and fears in the semi-autonomous territory.

The official Xinhua News Agency said Sunday that the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress would meet from June 28-30 in Beijing.

The timing of the meeting is unusual, coming just one week after a three-day session that ended Saturday. The NPC Standing Committee typically meets every two months.

The Xinhua report did not mention the Hong Kong security law among several possible discussion items, but it could still be on the agenda or added to it at the meeting.

