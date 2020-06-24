US, EU discuss restarting travel after bloc considers a ban

Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said the Trump administration is working with the European Union over how to restart travel suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the bloc weighs whether to exclude Americans from an initial reopening plan.

The US doesn’t want to reopen in a way that “jeopardizes the United States from people traveling here and we certainly don’t want to cause problems anyplace else,” Pompeo told reporters Wednesday. He said he was confident a solution could be figured out in the coming weeks.

Pompeo’s remarks come as diplomats from the 27-nation EU begin developing criteria for lifting a curb on non-essential travel to the bloc as of July 1. Under benchmarks now under discussion, Americans would be excluded because cases in the US have started rising sharply in several states, reversing a downturn from recent weeks.