VC firm Material Impact raises $200 million

In the midst of pandemic and recession, there’s still money out there for higher-risk venture capital investing, and Boston’s Material Impact has just raked in $200 million of it.

The venture capital company on Wednesday said the money will seed its new Material Impact Fund II to invest in companies making products from new kinds of materials. Investors include the Harvard and Princeton university endowments, as well as foundations, wealthy families, and other investment funds.

The company’s previous fund raised $110 million and invested in companies such as Soft Robotics of Bedford, which makes robotic hands that can pick up delicate items without damage, and Zero Mass Water, an Arizona company that makes a system that extracts drinking water from the air.