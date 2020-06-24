Could I paint in your living room? Owners with a waterfront house for sale on the Cape let an artist set up her easel.

Mimi Schlichter loves to paint colorful skies and water from North Falmouth’s beach parking lots. But in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, the local government closed the spaces for safety reasons. This left Schlichter with artist’s block and nowhere to set up her easel.
So she found an alternative: a waterfront property she saw during an open house.
“I know this is crazy,” she said in a phone call to real estate agent Priscilla Geraghty. “Is there any possibility I could set up in the living room there and paint for a while?” Geraghty ran the idea by the owners, who agreed.
In the months that followed, Schlichter has painted mini canvases and massive multi-panel paintings while gazing at the Megansett Harbor. The spot also holds a special place in Schlichter’s heart since it is only two doors up from a summer getaway her family routinely rented on trips to the Cape from Pennsylvania when she was a child.
This weekend, Schlichter and Geraghty are teaming up for an open house and art show. The agent will show the house at 53 Bryant Point on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., while Schlichter displays 25 new paintings.
On July 1, Schlichter will open her own gallery at 345 West Falmouth Highway.
