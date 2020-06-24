Could I paint in your living room? Owners with a waterfront house for sale on the Cape let an artist set up her easel.

Mimi Schlichter loves to paint colorful skies and water from North Falmouth’s beach parking lots. But in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, the local government closed the spaces for safety reasons. This left Schlichter with artist’s block and nowhere to set up her easel.

So she found an alternative: a waterfront property she saw during an open house.

“I know this is crazy,” she said in a phone call to real estate agent Priscilla Geraghty. “Is there any possibility I could set up in the living room there and paint for a while?” Geraghty ran the idea by the owners, who agreed.