Jenny Slate to stop voicing Black character on ‘Big Mouth’

Milton native Jenny Slate announced Wednesday that she will leave her role on the animated Netflix hit, “Big Mouth,” amid the nationwide protests against racism. Slate, who is white, voiced Missy, a Black seventh-grader, for the show’s first three seasons.

“At the start of the show, I reasoned with myself that it would be permissible for me to play ‘Missy’ because her mom is Jewish and white — as am I,” wrote Slate in Instagram post. “But ‘Missy’ is also Black, and Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people. I acknowledge how my reason was flawed, that it existed as an example of white privelege and unjust allowances made within a system of societal white supremacy.”